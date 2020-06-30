KENNETT SQUARE—Chester County Women’s Services (CCWS) held a free diaper giveaway on Wednesday, June 17, at their Kennett Square office and distributed thousands of diapers.
Anyone in the community in need of diapers and wipes for their children due to the affects of COVID-19 were welcome to participate. Those interested simply registered online to reserve the size diapers that they needed. The event was promoted on CCWS social media sites and distributed through flyers that were given out by partner organizations, such as The Garage, the Chester County OB/GYN Clinic, Maternal Child and Health Consortium, and The Spanish Health Ministry. In total, 200 families received this free service, which equated to 7,247 diapers! Social distancing guidelines were followed for contactless pickup, ensuring the healthy and well-being of the CCWS staff and community.
CCWS is a non-profit Pregnancy Care Medical Center with offices in Coatesville, Kennett Square and West Chester.