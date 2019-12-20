There may not be enough time left for a package to be delivered, but Kennett Square’s small business owners are ready to help you find thoughtful gifts that will delight everyone on your list. From a Last-Minute Monday shopping event at worKS to extended holiday shopping hours and Christmas Eve opening hours in many shops, Kennett Square’s small businesses have you covered up to the eleventh hour. No gift from an independently owned shop will ever look last minute, and most merchants offer gorgeous gift wrapping as well as gift cards. It’s not too late to rediscover the joy of holiday shopping this season in Kennett Square.
In our one square mile you’ll find: award-winning jewelry; local art and pottery; unique, handcrafted, and for-good homewares and gift items; new and vintage clothing and accessories; new, used, and rare books; specialty food items; outdoor gear; and fantastically fun and kid-tested toys and games.
“We love to be Santa’s little helpers and provide personal shopping guidance for everyone on your list,” says No. 109 Shop owner Heather Robitzer. “We also gift wrap and offer curbside service. We’ll be open on December 23rd and also on Christmas Eve, with abbreviated hours.” Penny Lane Emporium has expert advice and perfect gifts for all of the little ones on your list. All holiday-specific merchandise, including ornaments, will be 50% off on Last-Minute Monday at Penny Lane. “We’ll also have the Wheel of Deals out for shoppers to spin for their discount and will be offering one free stocking stuffer for every purchase over $50,” says owner Shannon Blake.
Great finds tucked away on Union Street include three brand-new businesses this season: the Frances Roosevelt Gallery, the new Kennett Classic computer museum and gift and hobbyist shop, and Macaluso Books.
Our vibrant and charming historic town, named Best Suburban Shopping Destination 2019 by Philadelphia magazine, offers diverse shopping options in growing neighborhoods in addition to the great variety of shops and boutiques on State, Union, and Broad Streets. At Cannery Row, near Victory Brewing and Magnolia Place, for example, TEXTILE offers a spectacular curated collection of vintage and contemporary clothing as well as a new stationery section with journals, pens, and notecards that make perfect gifts and stocking stuffers. While you’re there, stop in at Evergreen Café & Bakery to indulge in a handcrafted pastry.