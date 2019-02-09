KENNETT SQUARE—Sheridan Lawyers, a Pennsylvania law firm handling small business, civil litigation, family law and criminal defense matters, is growing.
The family-owned practice, founded in 2014 and owned by partners Holly Sheridan and Hillary Sheridan, announced that it has hired two employees to join its ranks at 116 S. Broad St. inside the Henry C. White House in the heart of downtown Kennett Square.
“We are grateful for all the support Sheridan Lawyers has received since relocating to Kennett Square from West Chester nearly 12 months ago,” said Holly Sheridan, Esquire. “It is a great privilege to be serving the community where I grew up. To that end, we have hired two employees to ensure we continue to serve our existing clients while growing our business founded on the notion that every client deserves respect, integrity, patience, compassion and understanding.”
Hillary Sheridan added, “Our two new employees embody this ethical standard without question.”
Attorney Tina Weber began her law career 20 years ago as a judicial law clerk for the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia and went on to spend 12 years as a trial lawyer in the city. She has extensive experience in complex civil matters including family law, civil litigation, personal injury and real estate areas of focus. She graduated from Delaware Law School of Widener University where she has stayed connected by teaching numbers law classes as a guest lecturer.
Weber is a member of the National Institute of Trial Advocacy and teaches continuing legal courses across the nation for The Professional Education Group. Moreover, Ms. Weber is an advocate for victims of child sexual abuse and is working with lawmakers in the Empire State on strengthening legal protection of children via the snow enacted New York Childs Victim Act, which seeks to extend the statute of limitations for both civil and criminal actions.
She is licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New York and has been admitted to the bars of the United States Supreme Court, Third Circuit and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Today, Ms. Weber resides in the Philadelphia region and coaches both her sons in basketball. She grew up in upstate New York and graduated from the State University of New York in Brockport with a degree in criminal justice.
Christina Bryson has joined Sheridan Lawyers as its new paralegal and office manager. She is responsible for managing firm business, civil, criminal and family law caseloads, preparing court legal documents, interacting with clients and general office duties.
Bryson grew up in Delaware County, raised three children in Lancaster County and has been resident of Chester County since 2010 and said she is passionate about the law. Her goal at Sheridan Lawyers is to ensure each client’s needs are met on an individual basis with personal care.
She brings to the firm nearly a decade of law experience in Delaware, Lancaster and Chester Counties. A certified Paralegal, Ms. Bryson is a licensed Notary Public for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a member of the Chester County Paralegal Association. She is knowledgeable in preparing pleadings, case briefs and researching case law in the areas of civil litigation, personal injury and criminal defense.
Sheridan Lawyers practices law in courts spanning Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties. The firm also litigates before the Pennsylvania Superior Court and has litigated utility issues, including in support of clean water protection of Chester Chester County tributaries, before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
“We have had great year here in Kennett Square, as evident by our expansion,” said Hillary Sheridan, Esquire. “We could not have been so successful without our Chester County community behind us. I think the local businesses, community leaders, and residents have taken note of the results our firm has achieved, and the high bar we have set.”
For two years, he served as president of Kennett’ Square’s chapter of Business Network International.
“Progressing into 2019, our new hires, attorney Tina Weber and paralegal Christina Bryson, will only add to the high level of service we deliver to our clients. 2019 will be a great year in terms of helping our clients achieve and surpass their goals," Sheridan said.
Sheridan Lawyers is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Chester County Bar Association, Delaware County Bar Association, Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Power Networking of Glen Mills, and supports the Historic Kennett Square, a local nonprofit, as well as the Kennett Borough Fire Department.
Hillary Sheridan was raised in Southern Chester County and graduated from Avon Grove High School in 2005. She went on to earn a bachelor of science from West Chester University in 2009 prior to relocating to Jacksonville, Florida, to attend Florida Coastal School of Law, where she met her future husband, Hillary. Mr. Sheridan grew up in Kentucky where he received a bachelor of arts degree in 2008 from Georgetown College.
The couple married in 2014 and reside near the White Clay Creek in Landenberg. Aside from their bustling law firm, the Sheridan family has recently expanded with the addition of a second child. Just days after Christmas, Mrs. Sheridan gave birth to a healthy baby boy.