KENNETT SQUARE—After-The-Bell is hosting its second annual Taste of Kennett on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Last year's inaugural event was sold out, and attendees enjoyed a lively community event in a unique venue. We will again be celebrating the best that Kennett Square has to offer. Enjoy delicious food stations from your favorite local restaurants and businesses - all in the beautiful loft of Holly Peters Rug Studio in downtown Kennett Square. Enjoy an open bar as well as live music and silent auction.
Confirmed restaurants and businesses as of this printing include Hoods BBQ, Kennett Brewing Company, La Verona, Kennett Square Golf and Country Club, Country Butcher, Neuchatel Chocolates, Lily Asian, PlazaAzteca, Panadería Lara, Sweet Caroline's Cupcake Kitchen, Buona Foods,Kennett Square Inn, State Street Pizza, Back Burner.
Wine by Frank's Wines, Beer by Kennett Brewing Company, Wine Tasting by Harvest Ridge, and Specialty Drinks by West Branch Distillery.
Tickets are not on sale at atasteofkennett2019.eventbrite.com. More information can be found at our Facebook page facebook.com/kenettafterschoolassociation. Please
note this is a limited ticket event.