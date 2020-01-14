KENNETT SQUARE—The Kennett school board accepted the resignation of member Paola Rosas-Weed at its January meeting Monday night.
With clear regret, board President Joseph Meola told the other members that Rosas-Weed was moving out of the district’s Region B, and for that reason was no longer eligible to serve.
Meola noted how Rosas-Weed had become involved years ago in forging bonds between the school system and the Hispanic community, first as a volunteer and eventually as a board member.
“You have stepped up in our community in so many ways,” Meola said.
Although they were strangers when she joined the board, Meola said he was soon struck by Rosas-Weed’s warmth, charm, commitment, and willingness to learn and listen. “Everyone fell in love with Paola,” he said. “How could you not?”
The board voted to accept Rosas-Weed’s resignation effective January 31. It also voted to advertise the vacancy and accept applications to fill it through noon on January 27. Interviews will be held at a public meeting February 2 and the successful candidate will be appointed by the board at its regular meeting on February 10.
In other business, the board voted to release its newly proposed preliminary 2020-2021 budget. Like the past few years, the $82.8 million budget calls for a 2.42 percent increase that would increase the average district home’s school-tax burden by $136.
Board Treasurer Michael Finnegan said a number of variables will affect the rate of tax increase in the final version of the budget. The finance committee will review the budget at public meetings. And on February 4 the governor will unveil the state’s proposed budget, which can have a bearing on what happens at the district level.
Potential new retirements and enrollment can also affect the final budget, Finnegan said.
One big factor driving tax increases in recent years was a historical situation involving retirement funding, Finnegan said. In years past the state had underestimated the amount of money it needed to collect from districts to help pay retirement benefits for teachers. The 2008 recession drove the fund into a much deeper deficit, and the state started imposing large collections on the districts to catch up.
The state continues to require more each year, and so the districts have to find the money locally, Finnegan said.
Finnegan said the school district will tap $350,000 of its own reserves to help balance the budget.
Besides the retirement situation, Finnegan said other drivers of higher expenses include plans to fill three new positions, buying new English language arts textbooks, various equipment purchases and facility improvements, a contract-driven increase in existing salaries, medical insurance, tuition reimbursement, Social Security, transportation expenses and others.
Finnegan also noted the budgeted expense of $3,575,000 for charter and cyber-charter schools. The district had little ability to monitor and rein in costs at these schools, he said, and had a particular concern about the rate of students declared in need of special education and the costs to the school district in those cases.