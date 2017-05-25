Kennett High’s Weaver signs to play softball at Lebanon Valley College

KENNETT SQUARE >> Kennett High School Senior Samantha Weaver has signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division IIIsoftball at Lebanon Valley College.

Samantha (sitting, middle) was surrounded by her parents Elizabeth and Jeff Weaver as well as (standing from left) Principal Dr. Jeremy Hritz, Pegasus coaches Andy and Shelly Fouracre, and athletic director Mr. Sean Harvey.

A dedicated and hardworking player, Samanthahas played softball since the age of nine and has had an outstanding athletic career. Not only has she played on Kennett High School’s varsity team, she plays year-round for the Pegasus Travel Team. Samantha has been named an All Ches-Mont League Player.

Off the softball diamond, Samantha is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in the Humanitarian Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was a committee chair for Mini-THON for the past two years and has participated in Red Clay Clean-Ups. During the summer, Samantha is a camp counselor at Willowdale Chapel’s summer camp.

Weaver has been accepted into the six-year Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.

“I am excited to play for Lebanon Valley and to be a part of thephysical therapy program,” Samantha says. “I’m looking forward to the fall and everything that is to come.”

Weaver is grateful to her family, friends, and coaches for their support in the classroom and on the softball diamond.