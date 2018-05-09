Don’t overlook the small but mighty shrimp. Here are succulent recipes to try

Find fresh shrimp salad at Gadaleto’s Seafood Market. PHOTO BY EMILY RYAN

FAST FACTS Did you know? The average American eats about 4.1 pounds of shrimp a year, according to American Shrimp Processors Association. Shrimp are popular, easy to prepare and packed with protein. One ounce of raw shrimp boasts 18 grams along with vitamin D, B12, B6, iron, copper, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, Gulf shrimp are in season year-round, peaking from May to September. Source: American Shrimp Processors Association, www.americanshrimp.com

Andy Gadaleto pulled two trays from a display case and set them on the counter. They’d just arrived fresh from Florida.

“Brown is the one most people are familiar with,” he said and then pointed to pink “hoppers.” “The farther south you go, more people know the hopper.”

We’re talking shrimp. And what better time to enjoy them? Tomorrow’s National Shrimp Day.

“The brown shrimp is more of a succulent shrimp, whereas the pink shrimp is more of a sweet shrimp,” explained the owner of Gadaleto’s Seafood Market in West Chester. “If you’re looking for a full-flavored shrimp, go with the fresh, never frozen.”

He sells raw and cooked shrimp along with homemade cocktail sauce, shrimp salad, fried shrimp and shrimp po’boys to go.

“Shrimp are so universal,” said Aaron Wilson, Gadaleto’s chef. “You can grill them, sauté them, boil them.”

“That’s what’s so great about shrimp — two minutes and you’re done. The sky’s the limit,” agreed Tara Buzan, co-chef/owner of At The Table BYOB in Wayne. “We use shrimp all the time.”

Try her smoky grilled shrimp and avocado toast as a savory lunch, first course or hors d’oeuvre.

“It’s a good summer dish,” described Buzan, whose 8-year-old son’s also a fan. “It’s easy, but it looks elegant.”

As for Gadaleto’s young daughters, “they love the shrimp cocktail,” he said with a smile.

Smoky Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Toast

This is a great lunch, first course or hors d’oeuvre for the summer.

Ingredients

2 pieces thick-cut sourdough bread (buttered and toasted/grilled)

2 large Haas ripe avocados

2 limes (divided)

3 cloves garlic, minced (divided)

6 large raw peeled and deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

Cilantro

Instructions

Prepare BBQ grill. In bowl, marinate the shrimp in olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, smoked paprika, juice and zest of 1 lime and 1 clove minced garlic. Set aside for at least 30 minutes. Scoop out avocado inside and combine with remaining garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper. Smash with fork so it is still chunky. Set aside. On BBQ grill, lightly grill buttered bread and grill on both sides. Set aside. Remove shrimp from marinade. Put on grill and cook 1 to 2 minutes per side till pink.

Assembly: Spread crème fraiche and then avocado mixture on grilled toast. Top with shrimp. Garnish with cilantro and enjoy! Makes 2 servings.

RECIPE COURTESY OF AT THE TABLE BYOB

Shrimp and Wild Rice Bake

Ingredients

2½ pounds Wild American Shrimp, boiled, peeled and deveined

1 large green pepper, chopped

3 (10 ½-ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup

1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos

2 cups finely chopped onion

¾ cup water

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 (6-ounce) box wild rice

1 pound cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions

Dilute soup with water. Cook rice according to package directions. Combine all ingredients. Pour into a 3-quart casserole or rectangular baking dish. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve at once. Makes 8 servings.

RECIPE COURTESY OF AMERICAN SHRIMP PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Pickled Shrimp

Ingredients

1 pound cooked Wild American Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup chopped red onions (large pieces)

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons capers

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Instructions

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate overnight, stirring occasionally. Remove shrimp and onions from marinade and serve with salad greens or pasta. Makes 4 servings.

RECIPE COURTESY OF AMERICAN SHRIMP PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients

2 pounds shrimp

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 small fresh red pepper

1 dash cayenne pepper, optional (very spicy)

1 dash paprika

Instructions

Stir-fry for 4 to 5 minutes on medium-high heat. Serve on tortillas.

RECIPE COURTESY OF GADALETO’S SEAFOOD MARKET