Local chefs compete with cookie-inspired dishes to benefit Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania

IF YOU GO
Sample cookie-inspired dishes on the menu now through Feb. 28 with a portion of the proceeds helping Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m., look for cookie booths in shops along Manayunk’s Main Street. Girl Scouts will be selling cookies and also learning “about entrepreneurship from female business owners.”
Find a complete list of participating restaurants and bars, plus where to cast your ballot at http://manayunk.com/news-and-events/events/cookie-month-in-manayunk.html.
Thin Mint S’mores, anyone? How about a Lemonade Icebox Pie or Toffee Takeover cocktail?
They’re just some of the cookie-inspired treats at Bourbon Blue — one of several restaurants and bars promoting Manayunk’s Girl Scout Cookie Month, a tasty February fundraiser.
“We figured, ‘What a cool way to get involved,’” said owner Brendan McGrew. “I don’t know anybody who’s NOT a fan of Girl Scout cookies.”
“I love Thin Mints,” agreed Chris Maguire of Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory. “Ever since I was a kid, I would down a whole box of Thin Mints singlehandedly.”
He’s offering a Cookie Season sundae, featuring chocolate-mint-chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, cookie crumbles, whipped cream and Thin Mints.
“We make all of our own ice cream every week, and this is one of our favorite flavors,” Maguire said. “If you like mint, this is something you want to try.”
Shortbread cookies “have always been my favorite,” explained Jenna Cardello of Boostin’ Bowls, where she dishes up a Strawberry-Banana Shortbread Bowl.
“It’s delicious,” said the former Girl Scout. “I think it just pairs really nicely with the strawberries, the banana and the taste of the acai.”
Another perfect pair: Thai Coconut Milk Custard with Caramel deLites.
“The ingredients make it special,” described chef Moon Krapugthong, once a Girl Scout in Thailand. Cookies “add another aspect to the dish” and “crunch into the bite.”
Enjoy it at two of her three restaurants — Chabaa Thai Bistro and Binto Market & Cafe. Or indulge in Chocolate Mousse à la Mode with Lemonade Cookie Crumbs at Yanako.
“Just come and support the Girl Scouts in a really sweet way,” she said.
Be a smart cookie: Don’t miss out and remember to vote for your favorite.
Strawberry-Banana Shortbread Bowl
Ingredients
½ cup acai puree
1 banana
1 cup chopped ice
½ cup sliced strawberries
4 Shortbread cookies
Instructions
Using a high-powered blender like a Vitamix, blend the acai, half of the banana and ice. Pour into a bowl. Slice the remaining banana half. Top bowl with sliced strawberries, banana and whole or crushed cookies. Serves 1.
RECIPE COURTESY OF BOOSTIN’ BOWLS
Cookie Season Sundae
Ingredients
1½ cups half-and-half
1 cup sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
8½ ounces (weight) semisweet chocolate
2½ cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons pure peppermint extract
1 ounce (weight) coconut oil
Hot fudge
Whipped cream
Crumbled Oreo cookies
Thin Mint cookies
Equipment:
Double boiler
Whisk
Mixing bowl
Home ice-cream maker
Freezer-safe container for ice cream
Spatula
Ice cream scooper
Instructions
Prepare liquid chocolate stracciatella: In a double boiler, melt 4½ ounces of semisweet chocolate with coconut oil. Set aside.
Prepare ice-cream mix: In a double boiler, combine half-and-half with sugar and whisk until combined. Add cocoa powder and 4 ounces of semisweet chocolate and whisk until smooth. In another bowl, pour heavy cream and add the half-and-half mixture from the double boiler and whisk until smooth. Whisk in vanilla extract and peppermint extract.
Churn and extract the ice cream: Transfer the mixture to your ice-cream maker and churn according to your manufacturer’s directions. Once complete, transfer the ice cream into a freezer-safe container one layer at a time, using a spatula to swirl prepared liquid chocolate stracciatella on each layer. Place the container in the coldest part of your freezer and allow it to freeze for at least 8 hours.
Assembling the sundae: Scoop one heaping scoop of ice cream into a bowl. Top with hot fudge, crumbled Oreo cookie and whipped cream. Top off with one (or two!) Thin Mint cookies.
RECIPE COURTESY OF TUBBY ROBOT ICE CREAM FACTORY
Lemonade Martini
Ingredients
1½ ounces limoncello
1½ ounces vanilla/whipped vodka
1 ounce lemonade
1 ounce cream/milk
Simple syrup
1 Lemonade cookie
Instructions
Coat the rim of a martini glass with simple syrup and dip into a crushed Lemonade cookie. Set aside. Add remaining ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into prepared martini glass.
RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE
Caramel deLite Decadence
Ingredients
1 ounce salted caramel vodka
1 ounce vanilla vodka
½ ounce dark crème de cacao
1½ ounces cream/milk
1 Caramel deLite cookie
Instructions
Add first four ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into martini glass. Float Caramel deLite cookie on top.
RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE
Toffee Takeover
Ingredients
1½ ounces salted caramel vodka
½ ounce crème de cacao
½ ounce amaretto
1½ ounces cream/milk
Instructions
Add all ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into caramel- and toffee-rimmed martini glass.
RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE