Local chefs compete with cookie-inspired dishes to benefit Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania

Get your Girl Scout cookies while they last! Second grader McKenna Lausch shows off some favorites. PHOTO BY EMILY RYAN

IF YOU GO Sample cookie-inspired dishes on the menu now through Feb. 28 with a portion of the proceeds helping Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. Tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m., look for cookie booths in shops along Manayunk’s Main Street. Girl Scouts will be selling cookies and also learning “about entrepreneurship from female business owners.” Find a complete list of participating restaurants and bars, plus where to cast your ballot at http://manayunk.com/news-and-events/events/cookie-month-in-manayunk.html.

Thin Mint S’mores, anyone? How about a Lemonade Icebox Pie or Toffee Takeover cocktail?

They’re just some of the cookie-inspired treats at Bourbon Blue — one of several restaurants and bars promoting Manayunk’s Girl Scout Cookie Month, a tasty February fundraiser.

“We figured, ‘What a cool way to get involved,’” said owner Brendan McGrew. “I don’t know anybody who’s NOT a fan of Girl Scout cookies.”

“I love Thin Mints,” agreed Chris Maguire of Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory. “Ever since I was a kid, I would down a whole box of Thin Mints singlehandedly.”

Advertisement

He’s offering a Cookie Season sundae, featuring chocolate-mint-chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, cookie crumbles, whipped cream and Thin Mints.

“We make all of our own ice cream every week, and this is one of our favorite flavors,” Maguire said. “If you like mint, this is something you want to try.”

Shortbread cookies “have always been my favorite,” explained Jenna Cardello of Boostin’ Bowls, where she dishes up a Strawberry-Banana Shortbread Bowl.

“It’s delicious,” said the former Girl Scout. “I think it just pairs really nicely with the strawberries, the banana and the taste of the acai.”

Another perfect pair: Thai Coconut Milk Custard with Caramel deLites.

“The ingredients make it special,” described chef Moon Krapugthong, once a Girl Scout in Thailand. Cookies “add another aspect to the dish” and “crunch into the bite.”

Enjoy it at two of her three restaurants — Chabaa Thai Bistro and Binto Market & Cafe. Or indulge in Chocolate Mousse à la Mode with Lemonade Cookie Crumbs at Yanako.

“Just come and support the Girl Scouts in a really sweet way,” she said.

Be a smart cookie: Don’t miss out and remember to vote for your favorite.

Strawberry-Banana Shortbread Bowl

Ingredients

½ cup acai puree

1 banana

1 cup chopped ice

½ cup sliced strawberries

4 Shortbread cookies

Instructions

Using a high-powered blender like a Vitamix, blend the acai, half of the banana and ice. Pour into a bowl. Slice the remaining banana half. Top bowl with sliced strawberries, banana and whole or crushed cookies. Serves 1.

RECIPE COURTESY OF BOOSTIN’ BOWLS

Cookie Season Sundae

Ingredients

1½ cups half-and-half

1 cup sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

8½ ounces (weight) semisweet chocolate

2½ cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons pure peppermint extract

1 ounce (weight) coconut oil

Hot fudge

Whipped cream

Crumbled Oreo cookies

Thin Mint cookies

Equipment:

Double boiler

Whisk

Mixing bowl

Home ice-cream maker

Freezer-safe container for ice cream

Spatula

Ice cream scooper

Instructions

Prepare liquid chocolate stracciatella: In a double boiler, melt 4½ ounces of semisweet chocolate with coconut oil. Set aside.

Prepare ice-cream mix: In a double boiler, combine half-and-half with sugar and whisk until combined. Add cocoa powder and 4 ounces of semisweet chocolate and whisk until smooth. In another bowl, pour heavy cream and add the half-and-half mixture from the double boiler and whisk until smooth. Whisk in vanilla extract and peppermint extract.

Churn and extract the ice cream: Transfer the mixture to your ice-cream maker and churn according to your manufacturer’s directions. Once complete, transfer the ice cream into a freezer-safe container one layer at a time, using a spatula to swirl prepared liquid chocolate stracciatella on each layer. Place the container in the coldest part of your freezer and allow it to freeze for at least 8 hours.

Assembling the sundae: Scoop one heaping scoop of ice cream into a bowl. Top with hot fudge, crumbled Oreo cookie and whipped cream. Top off with one (or two!) Thin Mint cookies.

RECIPE COURTESY OF TUBBY ROBOT ICE CREAM FACTORY

Lemonade Martini

Ingredients

1½ ounces limoncello

1½ ounces vanilla/whipped vodka

1 ounce lemonade

1 ounce cream/milk

Simple syrup

1 Lemonade cookie

Instructions

Coat the rim of a martini glass with simple syrup and dip into a crushed Lemonade cookie. Set aside. Add remaining ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into prepared martini glass.

RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE

Caramel deLite Decadence

Ingredients

1 ounce salted caramel vodka

1 ounce vanilla vodka

½ ounce dark crème de cacao

1½ ounces cream/milk

1 Caramel deLite cookie

Instructions

Add first four ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into martini glass. Float Caramel deLite cookie on top.

RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE

Toffee Takeover

Ingredients

1½ ounces salted caramel vodka

½ ounce crème de cacao

½ ounce amaretto

1½ ounces cream/milk

Instructions

Add all ingredients into mixing glass. Shake hard. Strain into caramel- and toffee-rimmed martini glass.

RECIPE COURTESY OF BOURBON BLUE