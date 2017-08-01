THE YANKEE CHEF: Fruity treat features Asian pear

If you have never tried an Asian pear, you are in for a treat. Although more expensive than either apples or pears, this delicious fruit is a combination of both flavors. Here is a recipe that involves the same taste but with a Yankee touch. Beautifully accented with cinnamon flavor and the slightly salty taste of cheese, this super simple, and quick, recipe will be a hit with everyone you cater to this summer. Want a crispy, smoky addition? Add a small slice of super crispy bacon right on top.

Yanked™ Asian Pear

INGREDIENTS

1 large apple

2 firm pears

1 cup mascarpone cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons honey

½ cup frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Nonstick cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat outdoor grill to high. Meanwhile, thoroughly blend cheese and honey until smooth; set aside in refrigerator.

when grill is hot, remove stems from apple and pears. Slice each vertically into ¾-inch thick slices. Place sliced fruit directly over heat source and grill for about 4 minutes per side, or until grill marks are evident and fruit is just tender to the touch. No need to spray racks if they are coated. But if they are not, lightly spray both sides of each fruit slice with nonstick cooking spray before grilling.

While they are grilling, whisk apple juice concentrate with cinnamon and cornstarch in a microwavable bowl. Cover and heat for about 1 minute, or until hot, bubbly and thickened. Remove from microwave, carefully remove plastic wrap (if using) and give it another stir.

Cut out the core of each slice, see NOTE. Place one slice of grilled pear on a serving plate, followed by a slice of apple. Scoop a tablespoon or so of prepared cheese into the center of each fruit slice, followed by a drizzle of apple mixture. Repeat with remainder of fruit, cheese and drizzle. Serve warm.

Makes about 4 servings

NOTE: I always use a twist off bottle cap to remove the cores. It is the perfect size and leaves a perfect circle behind. Perfect!

The Yankee Chef Jim Bailey is a third-generation chef, food columnist, cookbook author and food historian. Bailey lives in Maine with his wife and four children.