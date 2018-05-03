Saxton: Ever-popular Gunther Walsh back for 24th season at Grandview

On any given Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, after the races are over, fans head to the pit area to take photos, collect autographs, talk to their favorites, get a close look at the race cars and on most Saturdays you will find a crowd gathered around Bobby Gunther Walsh. Despite the fact that he is not one of the top runners at the one-third-mile, banked clay oval he is very popular with the fans. In fact he may be one of the most popular.

A couple Saturdays back, after the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial was completed, Walsh had fans clamoring for t-shirts even though they were from last year. The shirts proved to be popular because they included a picture of the late Grandview Speedway track owner Bruce Rogers. Despite chilling cold weather the fans stood in line to get the shirts and meet the popular racer.

Bobby was disappointed that he did not make the starting field for the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial. “I really wish I could have qualified for the Bruce Rogers Memorial. He was a good man, he treated me kindly and respected me … and you know how I felt about him and did my best to show it,” said the popular racer and broadcast personality.

Bobby Gunther Walsh, driver & owner of the Altronics Security Systems No. 1 NASCAR modified has nearly 40 years’ experience as an on-air radio & television personality. In addition to Gunther’s morning show being broadcast on AM 790 weekdays from 5-10 AM, he is also simulcast on Service Electric Cable TV – dial position 50 and on Blue Ridge Cable Digital 113. You can also listen at WAEB.com and now through iHeart radio, you can hear his morning show on your iPhone, Blackberry or iPad.

Gunther Walsh has returned for his twenty-fourth season of racing at Grandview Speedway in the NASCAR TP Trailers 358 Modifieds and will race Big Diamond part-time again this year. Once again, Gunther’s Outlaw Engine powered Troyer Modifieds will be sporting the #1. This year the #1 represents the #1 security company in the Lehigh Valley Altronics Security Systems. Find out more at Altronics.com. At both tracks he goes up against some of the toughest competition to be found in the Mid-Atlantic States.

Joining Bobby as a first time sponsor for the 2018 season is Zongora Comfort Solutions. To find out more visit ZongoraSolutions.com.

Also new to the car this year is Warehouse Battery Outlet in Quakertown, PA.

This year Bobby is highlighting Donate Life America/DonateLife.net as his featured charity sponsor on the rear deck of his #1 Altronics NASCAR modified. Donate Life America is in honor of Dr. Eric Lebby and in memory of Dr. Lebby’s Father, Dr. Ronald Lebby. This is just one of the charities that Bobby supports including one that is near and dear to this writer, Animals in Distress.

You can find out more about all of Bobby’s sponsors right now at guntherracing.com.

Bobby’s looking forward to another year of fun at two tracks. He plans on racing every Saturday night at Grandview Speedway and is returning to race more often at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday nights.

Joining Bobby on Saturday nights at Grandview Speedway will be crew members Randy Miller, Kenny Romig, Paul Ruppert, and Joe Walsh. This year at Big Diamond Bobby’s brother Joe Walsh will be assisting on a weekly basis, with others helping when they can.

Last year with all of the rainouts Bobby was only able to make it to Big Diamond eight times, and it was an uneventful year.

At Grandview Speedway, Bobby managed to win two heat races, but his results in the features were again uneventful. He’s hoping for better results at both tracks in 2018.

Though he has not been able to visit victory lane in a feature race he has been a competitive racer and it would not be surprising to anyone to see the veteran racer win a feature at either track.

If you get out to Grandview or Big Diamond, when Bobby is racing, making a point to stop back after the races are over. You just never know what Bobby might be giving away, something provided by his many sponsors, and he is just a great guy to meet and chat with.

* * *

Pocono Raceway, Dover International Speedway and Comcast are coming together for the third consecutive year to bring NASCAR to the city of Philadelphia. The NASCAR Xfinity Philadelphia Takeover will bring 21 drivers across 12 teams to the city to greet fans and promote the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the Philadelphia market.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers participating include: Christopher Bell, Spencer Boyd, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Spencer Gallagher, Joey Gase, Kaz Grala, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Shane Lee, Dylan Lupton, Ty Majeski, Vinnie Miller, Matt Mills, John-Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Ryan Reed, Garrett Smithley, Ryan Truex, and JJ Yeley.

There will even be a parade around historic City Hall.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 8, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

WHERE: Locations throughout Philadelphia include: Comcast Center, Pat’s & Geno’s, Rocky Steps, Franklin Institute, One Liberty Observation Deck, Reading Terminal Market, Liberty Bell, Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants)