Two killed in early-morning crash on Route 202 in East Whiteland

East Whiteland >> A two-vehicle accident on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township early Sunday morning claimed the lives of two people, officials said.

The names of the victims -- one from each of the vehicles -- have not been identified. The crash occurred on southbound Route 202, just after 8 a.m. on Route 202 near Conestoga Road.

At 1 p.m., Route 202 southbound was still closed as police conducted investigations. No further information was available Sunday afternoon. Early reports indicated one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way on Route 202. but that could not be confirmed. State police at Embreeville are investigating.