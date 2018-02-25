Middle School presents ‘Annie Jr.” to enthusiastic audiences

LONDON GROVE >> The kids from Fred S. Engle Middle School played “Annie Jr.” to enthusiastic and large audiences on Friday and Saturday at the high school.

While the cast contained 17 girls, 12 boys and a dog-human, the participation overall was much higher.

Directors Ashley D’Onofrio and Heather Bolton greeted the audience at the beginning and said the players had been practicing since November along with those who worked on costumes, makeup, props, publicity, microphones, sets, curtains and ushers.

So impressed were the directors with the results that they said they just let the kids go and take over the whole thing as the performance days came.

“Annie” is a popular musical that hit Broadway in 1977 and ran for six years. It was based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”

“Annie Junior” is a shortened version of the original “Annie” that has been tailored for young performer and school groups. The length has been reduced to about an hour.

Featured in he Engle School production were Sarah Chance as Annie, Erin Donnelly as Miss Hannigan and Caedon Shockley as Oliver Warbucks.