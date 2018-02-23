Empty Bowls meals fill the fire hall twice

KENNETT SQUARE >> Gentrification is a word that has good and dubious connotations.

On the one hand, in a place like Kennett Square, it signals prosperity, popularity and “It’s the place to be.”

On the other hand, it means real estate prices have zoomed upward, and people with lower incomes cannot get affordable housing as they juggle their heavy bills every month.

That was the message from Kennett Area Community Service Executive Director Melanie Weiler as she addressed more than 300 guests at the first of two Empty Bowls meals at the Kennett Fire Company Red Clay Room on Thursday.

Empty Bowls is a national movement that brings together contributors in various communities who share a modest meal of soup and bread as they dedicate themselves to helping people in need.

This is the seventh such annual event in Kennett Square, said meal chair Lynn Majarian, and each year it has grown. The dining room was packed with 325 people for lunch, and another 325 had signed up for dinner. Each had paid $25 for a ticket, with half of that fee going to the Kennett Square Food Cupboard. Additionally, funding was raised by a large array of auction items displayed on tables that snaked around the center of the room. There were also live auctions that included more exotic things like a Chesapeake Bay sailing adventure and a weekend at the shore.

Weiler continued in her address that in addition to providing food from the cupboard and community resource center on Cedar Street, Kennett Area Community Service recently celebrated the 64th year of its Christmas Basket event that offers clothing, toys and food for those in need.

She added that 2017 was a tough year for local people with low incomes.

“There was a 100-percent increase in homelessness this year,” she said. Those people often had to decide whether to pay for oil, electricity, rent or food.

“The have to make choices, and the housing crisis drives the chaos around poverty,” she said.

Weiler said in past years 25 percent was generally viewed as the amount of income people should pay for housing, but lately that percentage approaches 50 to 70 percent locally.

She challenged her audience with the charge, “It’s time to discover the forces that make our neighbors fall short on resources.”

The theme of Empty Bowls was carried out by a display of handmade ceramic bowls on display, created by people “ from 2 to 90,” Majarian said. She added that they were contributed as a reminder of the conditions of hunger that exist. They were not there to hold the soup that was dished out, however. That was done into standard restaurant fare by Capozzoli Catering,

The names of the organizations — including school groups, scout troops and retirement communities — that participated in the artistic and colorful creations were posted on signs beside the bowls.

Amazingly, the full house of diners that came for lunch was only half of the day’s effort. Majarian said a similar dinner would follow with another 325 people signed up and a whole new spread of auction items. In addition to soup, they had salads, rolls, beverages and cookies.

Kennett Area Community Service, founded by the late Norm Connell and later by the late Bill Buffington more than 60 years ago, seeks to improve the quality of life for those in need, not only with food but with resources for fuel, rent and clothing.

Recently, Oxford also held an Empty Bowls luncheon that raised money for the town’s Neighborhood Services Center. In Oxford, the Arts Alliance joined with Neighborhood Services and held bowl decorating sessions. Also in Oxford, the soups were donated by local restaurants.