Kennett Township police force gets five-year contract

Kennett Township >> The Kennett Township Board of Supervisors has approved a five-year employment contract with its municipal police force.

Township Manager Lisa Moore said since September the township has been working on a collective bargaining agreement with the Kennett Township Police Association, which negotiates with the township on compensation and other job-related matters on behalf of the non-supervisory staff of the police force.

The township force includes the chief, six more full-time officers, one part-time officer, and a secretary. The new contract covers everyone but the chief.

The association and the township came to an agreement on a variety of matters, Moore said, including pay scale and benefits such as health, dental, and life insurance, pension, holidays and vacation, sick time, and compensation for uniforms and equipment.

Moore said the agreement was in line with other such agreements in the area. “It’s been a long negotiation but we feel we have a very good, solid contract at this point,” she said.

The contract had few increases over the previous contract with the police force, Moore said.

Police Chief Lydell Nolt said he appreciated the township’s having created a five-year contract, because most forces in the area had three-year contracts and this one gave everyone a longer view of what their financial picture would be.

Chris Burkett, a township resident, said he was concerned about the potential for pensions to create rising costs in the future, and asked the supervisors to seriously consider how they would fund the pensions and what other expenses might have to be cut to compensate for them.

Scudder Stevens, chair of the supervisors, said the township officials were mindful of the implications of their decisions and were as prudent as possible in cost control.

The supervisors unanimously approved a proposal for the township to apply for a $500,000 grant that would fund the extension of the sewer lines from a pump station on Creek Road to Hillendale Road, so properties there could hook up to the line. The township would have to supply a 15-percent match, Moore said.

The supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Michael Hanford to the township environmental advisory committee.

Moore said the Rosedale Road streambank rehabilitation project was underway and should be completed by the end of the month.