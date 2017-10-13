Oxford candidates meet voters at Ware forum

OXFORD >> When the candidates for municipal office got together to introduce themselves to voters on Oct. 10, it was obvious that they were all very fond of the borough and loved its old time charm. But as the dialogue continued, they shared another concern: taxes and the cost of running the town.

The forum, as it was called, at Ware Presbyterian Village attracted well over 100 guests. There were seven candidates seated at the front: Ron Hershey, Lorraine Bell, Pam Benjamin, Randy Grace, Robert Ketcham, Amanda Birdwell and Phillip Hurtt.

Guests submitted questions beforehand, and the candidates answered them in turn. They were free, however, to defer statements if they chose.

Benjamin and Bell are seeking the office of mayor, with Grace asking for a write-in for the position.

Hershey, Ketcham, Grace (running for both) and Birdwell are running for council, while retiring mayor Geoffrey Henry had literature on the table suggesting that he was interested in a council position.

As the candidates introduced themselves, they all stated their love for the old-time charm of Oxford. They all were fond of the school system as well.

But when the subject turned to the streets, sidewalks and what was moving around on them, there was plenty of consternation and varying positions.

One issue that has caused concern is sidewalks. In Oxford, an old town, there are many versions of sidewalks existing, and some people don’t have them at all.

Hershey said, “We need to require sidewalks.” That is, everyone should have a sidewalk and be responsible for it.

But most of the candidates agreed that it could cost a homeowner $15,000 or more and would be a tremendous burden to many.

Birdwell said she does not want to place the burden on people who cannot afford it, and the council should make an accommodation for exemptions. Grace said he agreed with her.

Ketcham added that in addition to sidewalks, the borough must also require curbs to avoid soil runoff into the street, which increases expenses.

Next, statistics were presented that showed Oxford has the highest taxes in the county with residents having the second lowest income level. That led to the topic of the proposed perking garage that, if it fails, has been projected to cost residents an additional $50 each.

On the one hand, Hershey, an advocate of the garage, said in order to increase tax revenues in the town, there must be parking to attract businesses, and their taxes will ease the burden on the residents.

“We believe the garage can work. It’s a chance to move forward,” he said, adding that as more people come to town, property values will increase and the taxes will go down overall.

Ketcham urged caution saying he was awed by the traffic in the middle of town, but it appeared that they were headed north to Walmart, not coming to patronize Oxford’s stores.

Benjamin added that she doubted the value of building the garage because she never saw a problem with parking in the borough.

Another point of discussion was the opioid crisis that is killing increasing numbers of people, not only in Oxford but nationwide.

Bell advocated for more foot patrols by the police, while Benjamin said residents should be the eyes and ears of the community.

Grace said he wanted to work out ways to get more results from the current police force.

Birdwell asked for increase awareness of the culture of advertising prescription medicine and the eagerness to obtain it generates.

Bell added that more attention should be paid to mental health and counseling.

There was also concern expressed about the sewer authority and the fees it generates.

The forum lasted a little over an hour at the Ware Pavilion.

The candidates also introduced themselves at the start of the forum:

Hershey is the current borough council president, who was elected to council in 2005. He is a native Oxfordian and has been active in borough activities including heading the Lighthouse youth center.

Bell is a member of Oxford School Board and has been active in numerous youth activities.

Benjamin is owner of two local businesses including the Oxford Diner and has been employed at a law firm. She said she is an advocate of strong law enforcement and fiscal responsibility.

Grace manages a data center operation with automated finance systems. He is currently on borough council and has been charman of the public works committee.

Ketcham is a 30-year resident of the borough and works in the biology labs at the University of Delaware. He said he is concerned about taxes and the sewer plant issues.

Birdwell is a nurse, who said her priorities are financial responsibilities and transparency in government.

Hurtt said he wants to restore Oxford’s vitality for the children and is concerned about crime, drug abuse and fiscal responsibility.