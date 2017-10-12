Kennett Middle School student earns Silver Award with New Garden Elementary BookNook project

Kennett Square >> Nina Gralewski-Goal, Kennett Middle school eighth-grade and a Senior Girl Scout, Troop 4141 has successfully completed her Silver Award benefiting New Garden Elementary School.

Gralewski took on the challenge from the New Garden Elementary PTO and built, painted and worked to fill the BookNook over the summer as part of completing her Silver Award Girl Scout leadership projects, which is now proudly installed by the front door to the school for students, their families and the whole community.

This concept of “take a book, loan a book,” a communal library, promotes both a love of reading for those that might not have the means, but also the love of giving for those that can.

“We are so appreciative of the efforts of Nina Gralewski’s goal for creating a BookNook for New Garden Elementary School as part of her Silver Award Girl Scout project, said Susan McArdle, New Garden Elementary principal. “The students are so excited to take a book that interests them and keep it if they choose. It is so wonderful for the school to be able to put books in the hands of students. On any given morning, I see students getting off their buses and going directly to the book nook to either select a new book or return a book for others to read. This has been an awesome addition to our school.”

The BookNook is overflowing with books.

“As a very active PTO Group, we look for opportunities to enhance our school every day, and this is just one way we partner with organizations such as Girl Scouts to promote leadership, giving and love of reading,” said Katya Nieburg-Wheeler, PTO president.