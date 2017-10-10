March on the Brandywine coming to Unionville Oct. 21

East Marlborough >> Unionville High School will perform in the “March on the Brandywine” marching band competition on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.

This event features the area’s best high school musicians and color guard squads in friendly competition – it’s like one exciting halftime show after another. Judges from the Cavalcade of Bands, Inc. will rate the precision, creativity, musicality and complexity of the performances. The eleven participating high schools are: Columbia, Sun Valley, Haverford, Massaponax, Downingtown West, Methacton, Upper Darby, Penn Wood, Marple Newtown and Kennett. When the competing bands are finished, the Unionville High School Marching Band will treat the audience to a performance of its 2017 show, “Dawn to Dusk” and is thrilled to perform for the community audience.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, free for ages 5 and under. Food, including famous hand-cut, fresh band fries, will be available for purchase, along with programs and usic-related items.

The Cavalcade of Bands Association is a regional circuit which brings together student musicians from across the Mid Atlantic in Saturday competitions in the fall. Bands are divided into categories based on the size of the band and are judged in the following categories: Music, Visual, Overall Effect, Drum Major, Auxiliary (Color Guard) and Percussion. All bands are given a final score and awards are distributed at the end of all erformances. At the end of the season a Championship competition is held in Hershey,