Big-name country music event rejected by East Marlborough supervisors

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> It appears Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley won’t be performing at a country music festival in East Marlborough next year.

But they could be performing somewhere else in Chester County.

At a special meeting in East Marlborough Township Monday night, supervisors rejected the plan after hearing concerns about traffic, safety and noise from the event that was planned at the Willowdale Steeplechase grounds near the intersection of routes 926 and 82.

Susan Hamley, executive director of the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau, said the bureau had been looking for new events that would draw new visitors into the area. She said she was impressed by Impact Marketing and the Country Summer music festival it has organized yearly since 2014 in Sonoma County, California. She said organizers are still considering other sites in Chester County for the big-name event.