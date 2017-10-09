Medic 94 named 2017 Pennsylvania EMS of the Year

WEST GROVE >> Southern Chester County Emergency Medical Services MEDIC 94 has been named the 2017 Pennsylvania EMS Service of the Year by the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council (PEHSC).

This honor was in recognition of its many accomplishments in 2016-2017 and throughout its 34-year history. The award was presented on September 21st at the 40th annual PEHSC Conference in Lancaster.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment and recognition”, said Bob Hotchkiss, CEO of SCCEMS.“It is even more special that the nomination for this award came from one of the municipalities that we serve”

“Our community based Board of Directors and highly skilled paramedics are the finest in the Commonwealth. While this recognizes their accomplishments and excellence of service to the community, it also is a recognition of the community that we serve and the support that we received from the citizens and municipalities, said Hotchkiss.

Advertisement

Through their annual EMS Awards, PEHSC recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in providing pre-hospital emergency medical care to their community as a part of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Medical Services System.

Southern Chester Country EMS-MEDIC 94 Paramedic Sergeant Tammy Whiteman also received the distinguished distinction of “2017 Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year”,

Awards were also given for BLS Practitioner of the Year, EMS Educator of the Year, EMS Communicator of the Year, Dr. George Moerkirk Memorial Outstanding Contribution to EMS, Amanda E. Wertz-- Memorial EMS for Children and Rescue Service of the Year. For additional information on the event,please contact Donald Potter at 717-795-0740.

Adwards

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council today recognized first responders from across the commonwealth at the 40th annual Pennsylvania Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference for their commitment and dedication to delivering quality medical-care in the field during emergency situations.

“Every day, our first responders put their own lives on the line to make sure that a patient in crisis gets the emergency medical-care they need to survive,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “These award recipients stand out because they have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The Wolf Administration is committed to helping emergency medical-services staff, and all first responders, continue to have the resources and funding they need to protect Pennsylvanians.”

First responders were recognized at the event with awards in the following categories: clinical performance; education; communications; outstanding system contributions; innovation; and organization-level operations.

The 2017 award recipients are:

•Advanced Life Support Practitioner of the Year – Tammy King-Whiteman, paramedic, Southern Chester County EMS

• Basic Life Support Practitioner of the Year – Michele Lukitsch, emergency medical technician, Cetronia Ambulance Corps

• EMS Educator of the Year – Nicholas Cutsumbis, paramedic, University of Pittsburgh

• EMS Communications Award – Barbara Harshman, telecommunicator, Franklin County 911 Center

• Amanda Wertz Memorial EMS for Children Award – Ted Fessides, paramedic, Cranberry Township Emergency Medical Services

• Dr. George Moerkirk Memorial Outstanding Contribution to EMS Award – Douglas Garretson, paramedic, Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania

• David J. Lindstrom EMS Innovation Award – Gary Watters, paramedic, Altoona Mobile Emergency Department (AMED) EMS Authority

• Rescue Service of the Year – Mifflintown Hose Company No. 1

• EMS Agency of the Year (Large Agency Division) – Northampton Regional EMS

• EMS Agency of the Year (Small Agency Division) – Southern Chester County EMS

For more information on Emergency Medical Services in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.