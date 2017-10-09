Barnaby’s scores chili trophy; Church Farm School wins People’s Choice

West Chester >> Barnaby’s Restaurant in West Chester won the trophy Sunday for serving up the best chili at the 15th annual West Chester Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by the Longwood Rotary Club. More than 9,000 people attended.

“It’s the Stanley Cup of West Chester chili, said Bill Friedmann, chairman of the Chili Cook-Off committee. “They get bragging rights and possession of the trophy for one year, and have to defend their title next year.”

Despite overcast skies, thousands of people attended Chili Cook-Off contest.

The People’s Choice winner was the Church Farm School, with Parrot Trooper Stew taking second. Church Farm School won $1,000 for winning first place. The Church Farm School won the event last year as well.

Advertisement

In the Business Division, first place went to Icehead.net, second place went to MacLaren’s Fabricated Chili, and third place went to Red Kittle Chili.

In the Non-Profit Division, first place went to Scrapple-licious Church Farm Chili, second place went to Grand Friends Chili, and third place went to Ram Good Chili.

In the Hometown Cook Division, first place went to Manley Man Chili, second place went to Parrot Trooper Stew and Third Place went to MidKnight Runs.

In the Restaurant Division, Barnaby’s House Chili took first place, PJ’s Five-Alarm Chili took second and Ferociously Spicy Chili took third place.

In the Best Decorated Booth, first place went to Parrot Trooper Stew, second place went to Church Farm School and third place went to Habenero Brothers.

The East High School football team members were among the many volunteers who helped out at the Chili Cook-off.

An employee of Fred Beans won the basket filled with gift certificates, donated by Infinity of West Chester, that was raffled off at the chili cook-off. Infinity was a sponsor

of the cook-off. In the 50-50, the Rotary collected $275. Twelve charitable organizations in Chester County will receive more than $30,000 in benefits from the event. All of the funds raised at the event will go back into the community, Friedmann said.