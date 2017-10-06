Landhope Farms raises funds to fight childhood cancer

Landhope Farms last week donated $6,780.43 to the Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation, an Oxford-based organization fighting to find a cure for childhood cancer. The money was proceeds from a September fund-raiser at Landhope, Matthews, of Oxford, lost his son, Eli Seth, to leukemia in 2011 at the age of 10. Since then, he has established the Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation. This is the thid year that Landhope Farms has participated in the effort to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Last year, Landhope raised more than $5,700.

Advertisement