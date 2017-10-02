Longwood Rotary supplies muscle to make Route 82 roundabout great again

The completed beautification project at the Route 82 roundabout in East Marlborough. FRAN MAYE – DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> The roundabout at Route 82 and Doe Run Road looked great five years ago when it was built, but the years took a toll on the mulch and plants in the center. So the Longwood Rotary Club teamed up with the Four Seasons Garden Club of Kennett and East Marlborough Township to make it look great again.

“This is the gateway to the village (of Unionville), and it’s great to live in a community where people come out to volunteer their time to make it a better place,” said Laurie Prysock, township manager. “It looks just beautiful.”

On Saturday morning, about 20 members of the Longwood Rotary Club, led by Dawn Talley, supplied the muscle to remove the old mulch and weeds, and replaced it with sod and flowering plants and bushes.

“When we were working, people would be screaming out their windows to thank us,” Talley said. “This is about community people coming together. It needed to be done and Rotary stepped up and did it.”

Longwood Rotary members will maintain the island for the next three years.

Talley said more than 1,000 vehicles pass through the roundabout on any given day.

Prysock said the design worked out great.

“This is about Kennett community groups coming together to make something beautiful,” she said. “And no tax dollars were involved.”