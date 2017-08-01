National Night Out in Kennett: ‘Kids interact with police, it’s just phenominal’

KENNETT SQUARE >> About 75 people, including county officials, state lawmakers and municipal officials, Kennett Square and Kennett Township celebrated National Night Out Tuesday night, celebrating the late, beloved Kennett Square Police Chief Ed Zunino, who died recently.

“My dad loved the town of Kennett Square, said Michelle Zunino, Ed Zunino’s daughter. “He tried to help all people, adults and children. And he was the same way at home. He was about community.”

Children and police officers gathered to learn about each other, and both children and police officers exchanged cards listing their favorite foods, colors, books and TV shows. There were Sno Cones and pizza, and children went from one police officer to the other to learn more.

It was the largest National Night Out crowd ever in Kennett Square, and Ed Zunino was the center of attention. The late police chief was responsible for bringing order to East Linden Street when it was crime-ridden and dangerous.

“This is such an awesome event,” said Kennett Square Police Chief Bill Holdsworth. “Kids interact with the police, it’s just phenomenal. It’s really something to see in this day and age.”

Kennett Square Mayor Matt Fetick, who oversees the Kennett Square Police Department, told the crowd it’s important to build relationships between police officers and the community.

“When you see folks who come out to support Kennett Square, there’s a real solid commitment to improving the relations between residents, police officers and elected officials,” Fetick said.

Longtime East Linden Street resident Teresa Bass was nearly brought to tears when she mentioned Ed Zunino, but said she was glad to see the tradition continue in Kennett Square.

“What I like about this event is it’s God’s work,” she said. “It shows people not everybody is the same.”

It’s the second year Kennett Township has partnered with Kennett Square in hosting the event. Kennett Township Police Chief Lydell Nolt said it’s important for both residents and police officers to listen.

“I challenge both police officers and residents to listen before you speak,” Nolt said. “Take time to interact with each other. Listening is understanding, and understanding builds commitment and commitment builds strong communities.”

Kennett Square Councilwoman LaToya Myers, who helped to organize this year’s event along with Ethan Cramer and Geoff Bosley, said building trust early is important.

“We can all agree that if officers and children are comfortable with each other, we will all be safer,” she said.

Phoenixville, Caln, and West Grove also celebrated National Night Out Tuesday. West Chester will celebrate it on Wednesday night.

Tuesday night’s event was part of a national effort in August known as the National Night Out. The National Night Out, part of “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” first appeared in 1984 with an effort to promote “involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back,” according to the National Association of Town Watch, the nonprofit which runs the event.

The association rolled out the annual event in 1984. That year, 2.5 million people took part in the event in 400 communities across 23 states.

National Night Out now involves more than 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. The West Chester Police Department said this year it wanted to make sure the community is involved.