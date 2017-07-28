Kennett Resale Book Shop to hold Teacher Appreciation Sale

Kennett Square>>The Kennett Square Resale Book Shop at 113 S. Union Street is holding its annual Teacher Appreciation Sale on Saturday, August 19, from 10 – 5 to thank teachers for all the work they do.

The store will offer for sale hundreds of books for K-12 classroom use and literary classics appropriate for high school and college reading. Teachers can also buy almost any book in the store for their personal use, if desired. Best sellers, mysteries, cookbooks, how-to books, and a large selection of other fiction and non-fiction will be available in addition to age-appropriate children’s books ranging from board books to Newberry and Caldecot award winners.

Not only current teachers, but also student teachers and retired teachers can fill a large brown supermarket bag with whatever they find for $25 plus tax. While current teachers qualify all year for a 25% discount on books for classroom use, this once-a-year event is the only time retired and student teachers are eligible for a discount, and the only time books for personal use are discounted.

Teachers come from out of state as well as locally for the annual sale. For example, Rick Waterhouse of North East, MD, says, “The books are fantastic and the prices are amazing! Teachers, you won’t find a better way to offer your students a new selection in the Fall. Retired teachers, your grandchildren will love you even more!”

Advertisement

All proceeds will benefit the Kennett Area Senior Center, making the one-day sale a double winner.