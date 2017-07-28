130 Kennett High grads awarded Cumberland Farms scholarships

Kennett Square >>Cumberland Farms announced that 130 talented high school seniors have been awarded “Believe & Achieve” Scholarships to help them attend college in the fall of 2017. Among the winners is one talented Unionville High School graduate from Kennett Square. The 2017 local award winner is Michael Cowart, who will be attending Penn State Brandywine.

Since the launch of Cumberland Farms’ popular scholarship program over a decade ago, the company has provided more than $1 million of critical financial assistance to over 1,100 college-bound young adults to help them realize their dreams of achieving a college education.

As part of the company’s commitment to nurturing the future of young people, the “Believe & Achieve” program provides $1,000 scholarships annually to 130 eligible graduating high school seniors across its service area. This year Cumberland Farms has awarded $130,000 in “Believe & Achieve” Scholarships to 48 students in Massachusetts, 24 in Florida, 11 in New York, 13 in New Hampshire, 12 in Connecticut, 5 in Maine, 8 in New Jersey/Pennsylvania, 6 in Vermont, and three in Rhode Island.