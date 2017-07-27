Fugitive makes his bed and gets caught in it

West Chester>>A Chester County fugitive allegedly made his bed and then got caught in it.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit on July 20 arrested Stephen Kitchen at an addressin the 3700 block of Horseshoe Pike inHoney Brook Township during an early-morning warrant service. Deputies located Kitchen hiding inside a hollowed-out section of a mattress box spring. Kitchen, who had evaded apprehension since January 2017, was wanted for violating the terms and conditions of his Chester County probation.The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police in determining additional criminal charges against Kitchen and another member of the residence for attempting to hide Kitchen’s whereabouts.

Apprehended

On Sunday, July 23, he Chester County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information that Rachel Collins was residing at an address in the 1500 Block of Machinery Road in West Bradford Township. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, and troopers from the Embreeville Barracks arrested Collins. Collins was wanted on three active warrants issued out of Chester and Lebanon Counties. Collins’ offenses ranged from violating her probation to failing to appear for trial.

Both subjects were transported to the Chester County Prison in order to be held for further disposition at a later date.