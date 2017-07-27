A tree falls in Oxford

OXFORD >> A huge branch from a 90-year-old tree fell on the roof of the mayor’s home, signaling the end of its long and appreciated life.

Mayor Geoffrey Henry and his wife, Karen, returned from their vacation on July 4 and found the massive broken branch lying against the house, having broken off after what was reportd to have been a storm the day before.

Karen Henry said she and Geoff were not there for the big event. “The neighbors emailed us and told us. They heard the crack,” she said.

The tree, an old oak that was estimated to have been planted around the time when the house on Maryland Avenue was built in 1929, had been deemed healthy several months before the incident, Karen Henry said. But as tree service workers cut down the remains on Thursday, it was evident that there was some discoloration in the center rings, and on some branches there were some tell-tale age spots. The tree still was regaled in healthy looking leaves, however.

The Henrys were lucky that the damage was not more severe than some bumps on the roof, given the large size of the tree. No other properties were affected, and no one was injured.

The tree service came to remove the tree early on Thursday morning and took a good part of the day to clean it all up. The family and neighbors watched from a safe distance across the street.

So massive was the task that they had to bring a crane to transport the cut branches to the street and into the chipper. It was Bob’s crane, the same one that lowers the mushroom in Kennett Square on New Year’s Eve.

Altough the bulk of the tree was removed, Karen Henry said she wanted them to spare the last vestige of stump to work with — perhaps decorate with flowers. She also said that she feels safeer now that her grandchildren are in no danger from from a potential falle\ing branch when they play in the backyard.