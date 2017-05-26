West Chester public works employees rescue 4-week-old kitten from storm drain

WEST CHESTER >> A four-week-old kitten trapped in a storm sewer, fending off rats, was rescued by West Chester’s Public Works Department Thursday afternoon.

At 11:30 a.m., a woman walking along North Everhart Street called police after she saw a kitten trapped in a storm sewer, unable to get out. The cat was weak and frail.

The borough’s public works department arrived and called the Brandywine Valley SPCA. A grate was opened and SPCA workers lowered a trap and waited for the cat to climb in. Meanwhile, however, SPCA workers got another call and had to leave.

“The cat would come out of the pipe, sit there and cry and kept crawling around the cage, but it would not go in,” said Stephen Bannon, one of the employees from the public works department. “So I figured the cat was hungry after two days down there, so we put food on the top of the cage. The cat crawled up on the cage to get the food on top of the cage, but would not go into the cage.”

But then the kitten noticed some of the food had made its way to the bottom of the cage. When the feline went after it, Bannon noticed he had an opportunity.

“I went down on my belly, reached down and grabbed the cat and got him out of the hole,” Bannon said. “Then we waited for the SPCA to come back.”

Bannon said the cat wouldn’t have lasted much longer down there.

“I’ve been with the borough 11 years, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff,” he said. “There are rats running around down there, and it wouldn’t have stood a chance against a full-grown rat.”

The woman who called authorities stayed around to watch the three-hour rescue. The SPCA has taken the kitty to a foster home, but Bannon said the woman expressed an interest in adopting it.

“This is a good story for us,” Bannon said. “We get beat up when somebody has trash problems or the snow didn’t get plowed right, but this is a good story.”

Kevin Garris, a West Chester public works department employee, also aided in the rescue.