Bill to reimburse ambulance companies advances to Senate

Legislation drafted by Rep. Steve Barrar (R-Chester/Delaware) that would require ambulance companies to be reimbursed for providing medical treatment, even if the patient is not transported to a hospital, was unanimously approved by the House.

“Our ambulance companies provide a critical service to our citizens in their time of need every day. Advancements in emergency medical services today provide our emergency medical responders with the ability to treat and stabilize patients to the point where a trip to the hospital in an ambulance isn’t necessary,” Barrar. “My bill addresses the unfair practice of not reimbursing our ambulance companies when they respond to a 911 call and render emergency care.”

Under current practice, EMS agencies can only be reimbursed by insurance companies if they transport the patient, even though time is spent, supplies are used and services are provided regardless of whether a transport takes place. This is a significant contributor to the financial challenges facing ambulance companies, especially when many are facing the grim reality of pending closures.

House Bill 1013 would require reimbursement when transport to a facility does not take place as long as the following conditions are met: The Basic Life Support (BLS) or Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit must be dispatched by a county 911 center, and the EMS provider must have rendered emergency services even though the transport was declined.

The bill now advances to the state Senate for consideration.