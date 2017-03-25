Oxford competing for ‘America’s Main Street’

OXFORD >> Chester County’s southernmost town is in a contest to be “America’s Main Street,” and the outcome is determined by the number of votes it gets online.

Oxford Main Street Manager Donna Hosler said America’s Main Street is a nationwide competition presented by Stihl stores and run by Independent We Stand, a small business support organization.

There are several hundred little towns submitted for the first round, and their descriptions and pictures are posted on mainstreetcontest.com. For the first round, anyone can prepare a nomination and send it in, as Hosler has done for Oxford.

It’s a nice photo she chose — one that shows an actual rainbow emerging from the center of town. Attached are a few paragraphs about its favorable features and the progress it has made in the last few years.

The way a town moves on to the quarter finalist level is to accumulate the number of online votes that ranks it in the top 25.

Then they do it all again until May 28, 2017. The 10 submissions that receive the highest number of public votes will be deemed the semifinalist submissions.

Voting for Quarter finalists began Feb. 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. eastern time and will end April 23, 2017 at 11:59:59 p.m. Individuals may vote once every 24 hours, per IP address. It is a challenge to remind everyone to keep voting.

“Oxford Mainstreet entered our Downtown last year and had a strong showing but lost to a town on the west coast. This year we are determined to win,” Hosler said.

The prize for the winning town in $25,000.

The important thing, she said, is for everyone to keep voting again and again and again. “It’s sort of a popularity contest.”

“Wouldn’t it be great if we won? What we could do with the money.....” Hosler said.

Then she added that it would be her desire to improve the signage in the town so it would be easy for visitors to find their way to different places.