VIDEO: More than 100 stage rally at Rep. Ryan Costello’s office urging him to vote no on ACA repeal

Fran Maye/Digital First Media Protesters rally outside Rep. Ryan Costello’s office in West Chester to protest a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

More than 100 residents picketed Rep. Ryan Costello’s West Chester office at noon Friday, urging the Congressman to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Residents united to represent the children, seniors and disabled at risk for illness and premature death due to the GOP’s plan. Through large signs and medical props, protestors presented aa visual demonstration of the healthcare emergency they now face. Participants shared stories of how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid cuts will negatively affect both their health and financial well-being. As of late Thursday morning, 36 House Republicans — mainly conservatives — had announced their opposition to the bill, known as the American Health Care Act.