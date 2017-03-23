More than 100 rally at Costello’s office urging no vote on ACA repeal

Lisa Ramirez of West Chester uses bullhorn to get her point across during rally Thursday outside the West Chester office of U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello. About 100 health care activists took part in the rally to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. The House delayed a vote on the Republican replacement plan. PETE BANNAN – DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA

WEST CHESTER >> With chants like “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, we need to see Costello,” and “Keep it, keep it, people really need it,” more than 100 people gathered at Rep. Ryan Costello’s office Thursday at noon to protest the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“We are asking Ryan Costello to be a stand-up guy and vote no to TrumpCare,” said Paula Terrell of North Coventry Township. “It will affect my (insurance) premiums and the premiums of our senior citizens.”

TrumpCare, also called the American Health Care Act, is a term that describes health care reform under President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives Thrusday delayed a vote on legislation to start dismantling the American Care Act (ACA). The delay is a setback for Trump, who campaigned on a promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s 2010 law, which became known as the ACA.

“It offends me that they are calling (the GOP health care plan) TrumpCare, because Trump doesn’t care,” said Nancy Salamon, one of dozens of people carrying handmade signs at the rally.

“Every major medical society in this country, including the American Hospital Association, has come out against this bill, for very good reasons,” said Dr. Christana Vanderpol. “The American Academy of Pediatrics is concerned about the changed to Medicaid because 36 million children in this country are on some form of Medicaid. And the American Nurses Association said the changes will in no way improve health care for the American people.”

Beth Sweet, who helped to organize the rally, said the issue is too important to sit back and do nothing.

“This rally is being staged to make sure Costello understands people in his district do not want ACA repealed,” she said. “We need our health care, and if he votes to repeal it, there will be 3,400 Pennsylvanians who will die each year as a result. We will not stand for that.”

Sweet said repealing the ACA will result in 23 million Americans losing their health insurance. She said the new GOP health care plan will result in 24 million Americans losing their insurance.

“I would like to see reasonableness from our government,” said Lani Frank, vice chair of the Chester County Democrats who was at the rally. “Why not fix what is not right with (the ACA), and we should not pull the safety net out from under people.”

Allison Mellen, 26, a local registered nurse, said repealing the ACA will negatively impact health care for many people.

“Outpatient resources are very expensive,” she said. ‘It’s important people get the resources they need.”

Joan Lindstrom said her premiums will go up if the ACA is repealed.

“I have never gone uninsured in my life, and I sure don’t want to go uninsured at age 62,” she said. “I need my ACA.”

Lynn Guidetti, who lives in Pat Meehan’s district, attended the West Chester Rally because she said it is much closer to her because of gerrymandering that changed legislative districts.

Several of the protesters went inside of Costello’s office off Market Street and said they were treated very badly by Costello’s aides.

The rally was organized by Organized for Action, a national progressive group with 250 chapters of community organizers around the country.