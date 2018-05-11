Get out and enjoy the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

A face-changing performer on the stage at the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square. PHOTO BY JEFF FUSCO FOR TIANYU

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square is more than a dazzling spectacle of 15,000 colored LED lights. It’s also an excuse to grab some extended fresh-air time, and to discover things about the world with your family.

Amid the glow of 28 larger-than-life, illuminated groupings of 1,500 individual works of art in the square at Sixth and Race streets in Philly, you can learn:

What a fortune cookie milkshake tastes like. That’s the “Shake of the Month” at SquareBurger by Cooperage, one of three places on the Chinese Lantern Festival site to get food.

The gooty tarantula can only be found in a 39-square-mile area of India. The world’s smallest and rarest dolphin species in the world is the Hector’s dolphin, named for New Zealand naturalist Sir James Hector.

There’s a Chinese legend that if koi fish swimming upstream in the Yellow River jumped a certain waterfall that they turn into dragons. It’s a metaphor for being rewarded for hard work and perseverance.

Swans are symbols of purity, nobility and loyalty in both the East and West.

Plate spinning is a traditional Chinese acrobatic performance art. The spinning plates resemble lotus leaves in the breeze, or butterflies flying among flowers when they’re moving atop bamboo poles.

China and Japan brew beer. Kirin, Sapporo and Tsing Tao are among the selections at the Dragon Beer Garden at the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square, by Cooperage — a new festival feature for 2018. Other beer selections available around the square include Yuengling, Goose Island IPA, Troegs Sunshine Pils, Victory Hop Devil and more. Wine drinkers can enjoy Canyon Oaks merlot and Avia pinot grigio. Downeast Cider will also be on tap. The cocktail menu will have Chinese/international themed drinks like Lantern Lemonade (lemon vodka, lemonade and green tea), Dragon Breath (jalapeno gin, Aperol, grapefruit juice, simple syrup and salt), Year of the Mule (rye whiskey, ginger beer and lemonade), and Barrel Aged Buddha (barrel aged gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, salt and orange zest).

What about the giant dragon? That was awesome.

The 200-foot Chinese Dragon, and the pandas, are back in Franklin Square, but all other creations are new for the 2018 festival.

Do they have something like this in China?

For centuries the Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month in the lunar calendar to pray for a good harvest, and gain favor of Taiyi, god of heaven. A legend tells of a god who wanted to punish the human race by setting fire to the earth. An old, wise man persuaded people to light torches, lanterns and fireworks to fool the god into thinking the world was already burning, and leave mankind in peace. Today each major Chinese city has its own light festival, with light sculptures that tell a legend or symbolize an old Chinese story.

They make all these huge lanterns in China and ship them here?

Artisans from China create the lanterns by hand on silk fabric stretched over steel frames. Most of the lantern materials for the Chinese Lantern Festival were created in China especially for this event, and sent via 15 containers on a ship to the US.

A few local students got involved in the creative process thanks to The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival Student Design Contest. Children 8-14 were invited to submit a drawing of an eagle to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, who were underdogs heading into the Year of the Dog. The winning Philadelphia eagle designers include: Scarlett Murray, 10, a fourth-grader at Waldron Mercy Academy in Merion Station; Saena Sarkari, 11, a fifth-grader at Collegium Charter School in Exton; and Ashley McAllister, 11, a sixth-grader at Log College Middle School in Warminster.

The festival is produced by Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and its parent company, Sichuan Tianyu Cultural Communications Ltd., in cooperation with Historic Philadelphia. A special video on the heritage of the Chinese lantern tradition, and how they are created, will be shown at the festival.

Is there an endangered animal species theme for the Chinese Lantern Festival, or something?

New technology and engineering have been utilized to bring an endangered species gallery to life for the first time in the United States. Other lantern highlights include tropical birds and fish, mythological animals, the world premiere of a new “Fairy Tree,” an interactive elephant lantern where visitors pedal a bicycle to change its colors, and what will probably be this year’s fan-favorite — a walk-through Great White Shark Tunnel.

When is it open?

Daily through June 30 from 7 to 11 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it opens at 6 p.m. Franklin Square will be open during regular daytime hours, and the Franklin Square Playground will continue to be open and free during the evening hours (accessible from Seventh Street). After 7 p.m. the festival requires tickets for entry, which are $18, $12 for children 17 and under, $15 for seniors and active military. Group rates are available, and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are general admission Sundays through Thursdays, and timed tickets will be required for Friday and Saturday nights. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Why is there an admission fee?

The proceeds that Historic Philadelphia Inc., which oversees Franklin Square, receives from the festival will go into the operation and management of Franklin Square and its year-long series of free events.

There’s other things to do besides walk among the lanterns, post photos to social media with #PhillyLanternFest, and eat and drink, right?

In addition to the light installations, you can shop for Chinese folk artist crafts that are created on site, like aluminum wire weaving, jianzhi paper cutting, crystal engraving, name painting, flute making, inner bottle painting and sugar painting. The Pagoda Gift Shop carries a variety of traditional and playful merchandise, including colorful lantern-inspired gifts, festival apparel, glow-in-the-dark kids T-shirts, light up toys and more.

The Philly Mini Golf course will be open and so will the Parx Liberty Carousel (additional tickets are required for both).

Festival-goers can witness cultural performances, including the unusual art of face-changing and a variety of different Chinese acrobatic acts, such as feet juggling, water spinning and contortion. There will be 30-minute performances each night of the festival — 8 and 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sundays.

Face changing?

That’s an ancient Chinese dramatic art where a performer quickly changes masks — a 300-year tradition of the Sichuan opera. The mystery is if the audience can notice the moment the performer changes his mask.

What’s the parking situation?

The best place is probably the PPA AutoPark at Independence Mall, between Fifth and Sixth streets and Market and Arch streets (directly underneath the Independence Visitor Center). Sundays through Thursdays parking is a flat rate of $8, with a $2 discount if you show your Lantern Festival ticket at the garage office (level P1 at the exit plaza). Guests must enter the parking lot after 5 p.m. and exit before 3 a.m. to receive the discount. Fridays and Saturdays parking is a flat rate of $7.

Is there a website?

See www.historicphiladelphia.org/chineselanternfestival.