WEEKEND GRAB BAG: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen at Rittenhouse Square this weekend; more events around area neighborhoods

Mother Earth

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: A Loving Our Earth Expo runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12 at 1105 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton. Activities include a talk with “You Bet Your Garden” host Mike McGrath, bee keeping and beer making demonstrations, music by quartets from the Bryn Mawr Mainliners, a fashion show, farm to table cooking demonstrations by Chef Josh Bullock, a plant sale, children’s face painting, a “Make-a-Mothers Day” craft and more. Call (610) 363-2363 or visit www.stpaulsexton.com.

Step it up

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery: Registration for the Walk & 5K Run through the Park begins at 7 a.m. May 19 on the Einstein campus at 559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton. The course continues through Norristown Farm Park. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 2.5-mile walk steps off at 9:30. Other activities include music, prizes, health and wellness activities, a balloon artist, airbrush tattoos and more. Go to www.advance.einstein.edu/walk5k or email events@einstein.edu.

Tough Mudder Philly: A Tough Mudder 5K with obstacles is set for May 20 in Plantation Field, 322 Apple Grove Road, Coatesville. Spectator tickets are $20. Find out more at https://toughmudder.com/events/2018-philly-5k.

Motoring

Landis Supermarket, Telford: Telford Fire Company’s fourth annual Car, Truck & Big Rig Show is held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 at 2685 County Line Road, Telford.

Celebrate Mothers Day

Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation: “Gifts from a Secret Garden” runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last admission at 3) May 12 at 3900 N. Sandy Flash Drive, Newtown Square. Enjoy a hands-on tour of the kitchen garden and make a gift for the treasured woman in your life. Admission includes house tours, animal tours and the chance to engage in various farm chores. Visitors will also have the chance to take part in one take-home activity, which may include making a bath tea, medicinal tea, body oil and more (additional activities available at an additional charge). Admission is $10, $6 for children 4-12. For more information visit www.colonialplantation.org.

Follow the crowd

Dock Mennonite Academy Country Fair & Auction: The 57th annual edition of the event is held 4 to 9 p.m. May 18 and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19. The Friday schedule at the school, Forty Foot and Detweiler roads, Towamencin, includes a food court and sweet treats, a sit-down chicken barbecue dinner, a Kids Festival and a photo booth. At Dock’s EC-8 campus at 420 Godshall Road, Franconia, there will be live music by Tyler Hunsberger, followed by a live auction at 6. Drive-through chicken dinners will be available 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Franconia Mennonite Church, 613 Harleysville Pike, Franconia. On Saturday will be an all-you-can-eat country style breakfast, the Auction Day 5K and Kids’ 1 Mile Run, a helicopter candy drop at 1:30, the Kids Festival and the food court and sweet treats. A Mom’s Market is open 9 a.m. to noon at the EC-8 campus.

Rittenhouse Square: The Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen is hosting its annual Spring Fine Craft Fair 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12-13 in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square. The works offered will cover a range of styles, from contemporary to traditional, and in media including pottery, jewelry, furniture, clothing, art glass, fiber, leather, photography and wood. Among the 150 juried artisans will be local artists Brad Smith of Bradford Furniture in Worcester and Michael Reimer of Michael Reimer Gyotaku in Collegeville. For more information visit www.pacrafts.org.

Kimberton Fairgrounds: The Phoenixville Beer & Wine Festival features unlimited sampling of more than 150+ beers, wines, mead, ciders and spirts noon to 4:30 p.m. May 12 at 762 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville. You must be at least 21 to enter. Tickets range from $10-$65. For more information visit www.phoenixvillebeerwinefestival.com.

Hatfield Borough: The 2018 Roll & Stroll event will take place 5 to 8 p.m. May 14 at businesses in the borough. There will be free trolley car transportation, free activities for children and a chance for all participants to win prizes. Check www.facebook.com/Hatfield-Borough.

Concert highlights

Davenport Performing Arts Center at Pottstown Senior High School: A Spring Night of Pop Rock & Doo Wop is set for May 20. The event features Jay and the Americans, Bobby Wilson, The Mello-Kings, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, Jimmy Clanton, The Excellents and The Chiclettes. The show starts at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 5. Tickets are $55 for reserved seating, $45 for general admission. For tickets, make a check payable to Tom Coyle and mail it to P.O. Box 912, Pottstown, PA, 19464. After the concert there will be a DJ Dance Party at St. Gabe’s Lodge; cost is $5. The venue is at 750 N. Washington St., Pottstown. For more information, call (610) 306-9361.

Gwynedd Friends Meeting: The Gwynedd Friends Coffeehouse presents Christopher Westfall May 12. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8 at 1101 DeKalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd. A $5 donation is suggested to support the musicians. See www.chriswestfall.com and www.gwyneddmeeting.org/Coffeehouse.html.

