CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS: The Mother Hips, Anvil, Panda Bear among next weeks best bets

SOUNDCHECK Listen to these tunes: Anvil – “Metal on Metal” Panda Bear – “Boys Latin” The Mother Hips – “Time We Had” Underoath – “Reinventing Your Exit” Power Trip – “Soul Sacrifice” Paul Anka – “Diana” Melvins – “Honeybucket”

Welcome to “Seven in Seven,” where each Friday we take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.

Here are seven of the best for the week beginning May 6:

Anvil – May 6 at Johnny Brenda’s

One of the unsung bands in all of metal remains Anvil. Despite the award-winning documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil, their influence and longevity is often overlooked, even though they have supported some of the titans of their genre, including Metallica and AC/DC, while influencing the former along with Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax, the entirety of the Big Four of thrash. The Canadian rockers continue to show the headbangers how it’s done, most recently on this year’s new album, their 17th, Pounding the Pavement.

Panda Bear – May 6 at The Fillmore

Earlier this year, Panda Bear – better known as Noah Lennox – released his latest EP. Titled A Day with the Homies, it’s a bit of a departure from his work as one of the members of the celebrated indie rock outfit Animal Collective, veering more towards experimental pop. The record is a layered, at times wholly unidentifiable soundscape, and so it may come as a surprise that Lennox utilized readymade sample packs throughout almost the entire record. Live, it’s an expanded palette, one that needs to be witnessed.

The Mother Hips – May 6 at Milkboy

Twenty-five years and then some into a celebrated career is an unlikely time to switch things up, but The Mother Hips have never been ones to follow convention. For their latest release, Chorus, the California folk rock stalwarts turned their recording process on its head, laying down studio demos to serve as a detailed roadmap for the album a full year before official recording sessions began. It was a step, offering both the time and the space to fully realize their music, and the result is the most refined and cohesive album in the band’s catalog.

Underoath – May 6 at Sands Bethlehem Event Center

It’s been eight years since new music has come from metalcore act Underoath, but this past January’s Erase Me album was a swift reminder how solid the Florida-based group could be. Having officially broken up just over five years ago, it’s a welcome return to form for the group. Christian, the band openly — and without apology — profess their faith-based worldview onstage nightly and have since moved beyond the realm of seemingly impenetrable arguments, letting the music do all the talking.

Power Trip – May 7 at Union Transfer

Power Trip executes music with raw energy – that’s the best way to describe them. They’ve trimmed the fat on every reference they pull from, whether that’s hardcore, metal or punk, to make music that actually cuts through to monotony of the present day. Hailing from Dallas, Tex., the band have toured the world relentlessly for years. Their musical proficiency, perfect song structure, rich tones, fierce riffs, delivery and collective attitude has seeded them as one of today’s most prolific acts in any astute or heavy genre. The concert setting though, that’s where the magic happens, loud as it is.

Paul Anka – May 9 at Santander Performing Arts Center

The crooners of the world, Tony Bennett, the late Frank Sinatra, the also late Dean Martin; Paul Anka is one of them. He’s a classic throwback to the days of yore, back when music mattered and singers could sweep a person off their feet with the hitting of a particular note. He’s reconfigured songs by everyone from Bon Jovi to Lionel Richie and keeps steadfastly laying out his own hits like “Diana” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” in a live setting. At a youthful 76 years of age, there’s no excuse to miss this one.

The Melvins – May 10 at Underground Arts

The name Melvins came from a grocery clerk at the Thriftway in Montesano, Wash. where band frontman King Buzzo (Buzz Osbourne) served as clerk and, not surprisingly, a vandal. Melvin was the most hated fellow employee and they felt it to be an appropriately ridiculous name. The Melvins were on Atlantic Records for three albums, although most would agree they’re not the type of band that would appeal to a major label. They are often quoted as knowing this while they were on the label and just took advantage of the drunken blitz the record companies were on in signing any band connected to a supposed Seattle “grunge” sound. To this day though, they’ve proven to be so much more than benefiting from a fad, earning legendary status in their own right.