EAT & DRINK: Find out about wine club, Burger Month and Reading Terminal Market’s 125th year

Learn more about Reading Terminal Market during free tours May 19.

King of Prussia’s restaurant scene keeps growing. This summer, look for Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, known for its food, drinks and live jazz. https://www.eddiev.com

Also coming soon: The Marketplace Eatery at Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa opens a second location in KOP. There’s everything from Chop & Toss Salad Company to Philly Steaks and Subs. http://themarketplaceeatery.com

Wine lovers, check out Four Corners, a new monthly wine club from Cornerstone in Wayne highlighting “various varietals and regions across the globe.” https://www.cornerstonewayne.com

It’s Burger Month at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. Try a different daily burger like Rosemary’s bacon or Louisiana voodoo. And don’t miss Slider Sundays. Plus, new members can join the King of the Hill loyalty program for $15. https://www.ironhillbrewery.com

“Stroll, shop and dine” during downtown Media’s Dining Under the Stars. Every Wednesday now through September, State Street closes to traffic, so you can dine al fresco from 5 to 11 p.m. https://visitmediapa.com

Enjoy German food and bock-style beers at the Sly Fox Bock Fest & Goat Race Sunday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brewery in Pottstown. Admission is free. Beer and food are pay-as-you-go. Portions of the proceeds benefit the Pottstown Area Police Athletic League and Brandywine Valley SPCA. http://www.slyfoxbeer.com/bockfest

Remember Sunday, May 13 is Mother’s Day! Show her a sweet time at Chaddsford Winery’s Cupcakes with Mom May 10, 11, 12, and 13. The sit-down pairing includes gourmet mini cupcakes and, of course, wine. Tickets: $20. https://www.chaddsford.com/pages/cupcakes-mom18

Bring mom to At The Table BYOB in Wayne for a four-course tasting menu Sunday, May 13 from 12 to 8 p.m. Savor lemon ricotta gnocchi, Jail Island salmon and more, $65. http://atthetablebyob.com

How about a raw bar, Maryland Benedict and ricotta pancakes? They’re part of the $45 Mother’s Day brunch at Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Revolution Chop House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. https://www.vfcasino.com/dining/revolution-chop-house

Treat mom to a gourmet buffet brunch at Normandy Farm in Blue Bell May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults: $46.95. Children ages 5 to 10: $18.95. Or reserve a table at The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant for a three-course dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. Options range from $39.95 to $59.95 for adults and $18.95 for kids.

The Farmers Daughter then kicks off the season with a Terrace Grand Re-Opening Party Thursday, May 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $59.95. http://www.normandyfarm.com

Head to Yellow Springs Farm in Chester Springs for Open Farm Days May 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet the goats and sample the farm’s cheese and yogurt. https://www.yellowspringsfarm.com

Philadelphia’s iconic Reading Terminal Market celebrates its 125th anniversary with a customer-appreciation Diamond Day Saturday, May 19. Learn its history with free tours, leaving from the Welcome Desk at 11 a.m., 12, 1 and 2 p.m., first-come, first-served. https://readingterminalmarket.org

Calling all food truck fans! The Spring Food Truck Throw Down returns to Chaddsford Winery Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. Wine and food are pay-as-you-go. https://www.chaddsford.com/pages/spring-food-truck-throw-down

Collective Creamery invites you to a Wood-Fired Feast on the Farm Sunday, May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Valley Milkhouse in Berks County. Tickets: $45, BYOB. And it’s not too late to sign up for a summer cheese share with “collaborative and special-edition” cheeses from Birchrun Hills Farm and Valley Milkhouse. http://www.collectivecreamery.com