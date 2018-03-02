WEEKEND FUN GRAB BAG: Get ready to DineKOP Restaurant Week, OJR’s craft show and much more

A dish at Creeds. The restaurant is part of DineKOP Restaurant Week. PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEVINE PARTNERS

Good tastes

DineKOP Restaurant Week: Twenty-eight restaurants will be participating in the fourth DineKOP Restaurant Week from March 5-11, offering special three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus. Lunch menus are priced at $10, $15 or $20 and dinner menus are priced at $20, $30 or $40. A portion of the proceeds is donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia King of Prussia Specialty Care & Surgery Center. New this year, DineKOP introduces KOP Shops for CHOP, a charitable day of shopping on March 10. For a full list of participating retailers and fast-casual restaurants, visit www.kopshops.com. For menus and full list of restaurants, visit www.dinekop.com.

Brauhaus Schmitz: A version of the German Starkbierfest is set for March 2-3 at 718 South St., Philadelphia, with sessions at 7 p.m. Friday and 1, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be live entertainment. Tickets are $15 at http://www.upcomingevents.com/e/starkbierfest-at-brauhaus-schmitz-33671/?ref=ucen021318, $20 at the door (includes your first beer). A festival menu will be available for additional purchase.

Artisanal

Owen J. Roberts Middle School: Browse works by 75 artisans from the tri-state area at the Owen J. Roberts Friends of the Arts Annual Craft Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3-4 at the school, 881 Ridge Road, Pottstown. The Owen J. Roberts elementary and high school art teachers will also be showcasing student artwork throughout the school. Bause Catered Events will be serving luncheon fare to dine in or take out. Admission is $5, free to children 12 and under.

St. Patrick’s fun

Valley Forge Casino and Resort: On March 10 celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early with an Irish Pub Murder Mystery Dinner. Costumes are encouraged for this audience participation event. Valley Forge Casino is at 1160 First Ave., Upper Merion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at (610) 277-0292 or www.murder-envy.com.

Norristown Farm Park: On March 11 musician Renee Arner will play some special music on the Celtic harp in honor of the St. Patty’s season. She will be accompanied by a guitarist. Learn about the history of the Celtic harp and what makes a tune Celtic. Meet in the Salt Wing of the barn, Barley Sheaf Drive and Germantown Pike, East Norriton. Suggested donation is $5 per person. This event is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required by calling (610) 270-0215 or emailing rking2@montcopa.org.

Elmwood Park Zoo: March 3 is the annual Grand Marshal’s Ball for the Conshohocken St. Patrick’s Parade. This gala event will take place at 6 p.m. in the zoo’s banquet hall on Harding Boulevard, Norristown. Bobbie Kelly Thompson Liberace will be honored as the parade’s grand marshal. The parade will take place on March 10. Tickets are $40 and include dinner, wine, draft beer, soda and music (cash bar for all other beverages). Call (610) 209-5964.

Throwback fun

Llanerch Country Club: Kelly Music For Life kicks off its 2018 season with a “Martini Lounge Dance” for adults 21+ 7 to 10 p.m. March 10 at the country club at West Chester Pike and Manoa Road, Havertown. Performing will be the 11-piece band Connie Pelesh with UpFront. Take part in the silent auction fundraiser filled with collectables and autographed treasures, including items from the Eagles, Phillies, Villanova, Penn State and more, memorabilia from music and entertainment legends, as well as experiences and nights out. The evening features a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and more. Tickets are $60 each, $55 per person up to four, and $50 each for groups of five or more. Visit https://kellymusic.ticketleap.com/martini-lounge-dance. Dress to impress.

Film storytelling

Peace Center of Delaware County: The First Friday Free Large-Screen Film Series presents Eye in the Sky at 7 p.m. March 2 at 1001 Old Sproul Road, Springfield. This thriller captures the ethical dilemma at the heart of drone warfare. The film is rated R for violence, language and emotional intensity. A discussion follows the film. Doors open at 6:30 for light refreshments. Visit www.delcopeacecenter.org or call (484) 574-1148.

Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library: In celebration of Women’s History Month, the library at 1001 Powell St., Norristown, will present a screening of “Black Ballerina” March 3, followed by a question and answer session with producer and director Frances McElroy. The screening begins at 2 p.m. Door prizes will be offered as well. “Black Ballerina” tells the story of black women from different generations who fell in love with ballet, but faced issues related to race.

In concert

Santander Arena: Grammy-winning country band Little Big Town will bring their “The Breakers” Tour, with special guests Kacey Musgraves and Midland, to the arena at 700 Penn St., Reading. Show time is 7:30 p.m. March 2. Tickets range from $40-$75. Call (610) 898-SHOW.

Church of the Holy Spirit: A concert will be presented by Seth Trumbore on piano, Keoni Bolding on violin and Aidan Bolding on cello at 7 p.m. March 10 at the church at 2871 Barndt Road and Sumneytown Pike, Upper Salford. There will be a freewill offering and dessert reception following the concert. For more information call (215) 234-8020 or visit www.churchoftheholyspirit.us

Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library: Naturally Sharp, Drexel University’s vocal jazz ensemble, will perform at 2 p.m. March 4 at the library, 1001 Powell St., Norristown. Call (215) 885-5180, ext. 13 or email askabington@gmail.com.

Haverford College: The Concert Artist Series presents the Cavani String Quartet performing the music of Mozart, Beethoven and more at 3 p.m. March 4. It will be performed in the Marshall Auditorium in Roberts Hall, 370 Lancaster Ave., Haverford. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, $5 for youths 7-17. Visit www.haverford.edu/music/concerts-events.

Delaware Valley University: A Lenape Chamber Ensemble Concert in the Round for children 4-12 is set for 10 a.m. March 3 at The university’s Life Sciences Auditorium, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown. Featured will be excerpts from Haydn’s “Piano Trio in C,” Poulenc’s “Cello Sonata” and Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden” string quartet. The program includes a question/answer interaction, instrument demonstration and refreshments. Admission is free, $2 for children. Call (610) 294-9361.

Live fairy tale

DCP Theatre: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is presented at 8 p.m. March 2 and 1 and 4 p.m. March 3-4 at 795 Ridge Road, Salford Township. Audience members can experience a meet and greet with the characters after each performance. Tickets are $12 at www.dcptheatre.com or (215) 234-0966.

Comedy tonight

ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks: At 8 p.m. March 9 the Musikfest Café welcomes comedian Ryan Hamilton. He’s one of “Rolling Stone’s” Five Comics to Watch, with appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Conan,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central and Showtime. A clean comedian, Hamilton’s one-hour special, “Happy Face,” premiered on Netflix in August. Tickets range from $24-$29. The ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks is at 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. Visit www.steelstacks.org.

