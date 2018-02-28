Plant artists explore ‘Wonders of Water’ theme with exhibit during Philadelphia Flower Show

A botanical illustration of a forget-me-not by Ardmore resident Maureen Sexton. SUBMITTED PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW This year’s flower extravaganza — titled “Wonders of Water” runs March 3 to 11. For details, including hours, special events, admission prices and more, check https://theflowershow.com/

The Philadelphia Society of Botanical Illustrators presents the fine art exhibit “Wet Feet: Plants That Live in a Watery World” at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show March 3-11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch streets, Philadelphia.

What’s a botanical illustrator?

Botanical art combines science and artistic interpretation to create accurate depictions of plants and flowers. The art form’s roots run deep in Philly. Eighteenth century Philadelphians John and William Bartram founded and illustrated North America’s first botanical garden.

Who does this now?

This year’s Philadelphia Flower Show exhibitors are Carol Ashton-Hergenhan of Bensalem, Deborah K. Dion of Bala Cynwyd, Judith Simon of Bernville, Maureen Sexton of Ardmore and Virginia Fitzpatrick of Wallingford. Look for the artists’ signage with their artwork that identifies the plant, its habitat and why the artist chose it.

In addition to a gallery of botanical art, “Wet Feet” will also feature artist demonstrations of traditional and contemporary methods of illustration. PSBI artists have been demonstrating their techniques of botanical art at the Philadelphia Flower Show since 1998, one year after PSBI was formed. These sessions are designed to inspire other artists, and to educate the public about the science and the art of botanical illustration.

“Wet Feet?” Plants don’t have feet.

The title is a nod to the flower show’s “Wonders of Water” theme and to the roots of plants that live in, or along, places like bogs, lakes, rivers, streams, estuaries, swamps and marshes around the world.

What does the Philadelphia Society of Botanical Illustrators do when they’re not at the flower show?

The PSBI sponsors art classes for youths, and its members teach botanical art in multiple venues. In addition, PSBI has a yearly Member’s Choice Exhibit, sponsors a program at Arcadia University for young students and hosts various workshops. Find our more at www.psbi-art.org.