LOCAL MUSIC: Telford metal musicians set to rock Philly

IF YOU GO What: A Killer’s Confession in concert. When: 8 p.m. March 7. Where: Voltage Lounge, 421 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia. Tickets: $12-$15. Info.: (215) 494-7386, www.voltagelounge.com.

Despite 25 years in the music business, it was like starting over again from scratch.

When former Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis launched his new band, A Killer’s Confession, in 2016, the nü metal group had no label home and needed an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to start recording in earnest.

But that fledgling phase didn’t last long. Last year they released the raging, nine-track “Unbroken,” which featured a cameo on the song “A Killer’s Confession” by Reavis’ friend, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch.

“It’s a heavy album. I left Mushroomhead and I had a lot on my chest,” he said, sharing that A Killer’s Confession would be putting out another album.

When asked what fueled the unresolved anger at his fearsomely-masked bandmates of 11 years, he replied: “Egos ... it was a dictatorship. Everything you love, and you hate to do it? I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Formerly a resident of Cleveland, Mushroomhead’s home base, Reavis relocated to Telford and is roommates with his drummer, Morgan Bauer, who joined the band this year.

A Bucks County native, Bauer said that he first encountered A Killer’s Confession last year at a concert at Reverb in Reading, sharing the bill with them as a member of the band Hollow Visions. “Hollow Visions had more of a hardcore feel. This band, it’s about keeping it compact, keeping it in the pocket,” said Bauer, who used to live in Souderton and Sellersville.

In contrast to the majority of the songs on “Unbroken,” the recent A Killer’s Confession singles they’ve been streaming, “Angel on the Outside” and “I Wish,” are noticeably more melodic, and dynamically switch between loud and quiet. “I like doing the more laid back sounds. It’s what I’m really drawn to,” Reavis said, calling A Killer’s Confession “a gift” because it got him back into playing music again.

On March 7 the roommates and bandmates hit the road again, beginning a new leg of touring at Voltage Lounge in Philadelphia.

Find out what happens next at www.akillersconfession.com, www.instagram.com/a_killers_confession and www.facebook.com/akillersconfession.