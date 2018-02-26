Philadelphia Eagles past and present appearing in Valley Forge at Sportscard & Memorabilia Show

With scheduled appearances by several Super Bowl Champion Eagles, Valley Forge Casino Resort should be popular a popular place March 2-4.

The Philadelphia Sportscard & Memorabilia Show runs 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, at 1160 First Ave., Upper Merion.

A 30+ year tradition in the area, the show of sports cards and sports memorabilia vendors offers autograph opportunities with pro sports stars of different eras. But this time, the show’s organizers have pulled out the stops with the guest list.

Eagles appearing Saturday March 3: Trey Burton, Fletcher Cox, Nick Foles, Ronald Darby, Lane Johnson, Nelson Agholor, Mychal Kendricks, Rodney Mcleod, Jake Elliott and Bryan Braman.

Eagles appearing Sunday March 4: Alshon Jeffery (date subject to change), Pete Retzlaff (1956-1966), Fred Barnett (1990-1995), Keith Krepfle (1975-1981), Beau Allen, Najee Goode, Rick Lovato, Donnie Jones, Jason Kelce, Chris Long, Tim Jernigan, Jalen Mills, Nigel Bradham, Brandon Graham, Patrick Robinson, Jason Peters, Derek Barnett, Corey Clement and Carson Wentz.

In addition to general show admission, you’ll need special autograph session tickets. Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Jason Kelce have already sold out. Autographs with Retzlaff, an offensive player from the 1960 NFL Champion team, whose No. 44 was retired by the Birds, are free to the first 100 paid guests.

Admission is $8, $18 for the weekend, free for children 12 and under.

Get complete details at www.philltshow.com.