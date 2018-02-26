MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS: This week’s concert best bets

SOUNDCHECK Listen to these tunes: Lights – “Giants” Rhye – “Please” Tyler Childers – “Feathered Indians” Zeshan B – “Cryin’ in the Streets” The Mowgli’s – “I’m Good” The Wind and The Wave – “Chasing Cars” Vista Kicks – “Marceline”

Welcome to “Seven in Seven,” where each Friday we take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.

Here are seven of the best for the week beginning Feb. 25:

Lights – Feb. 25 at The Theatre of Living Arts

Always pushing boundaries, alt-pop phenomenon Lights has never shied away from a challenge. Through her first three records, she has built an incredibly passionate fanbase, selling out tours around the world; in the United States alone she has earned 100 million streams, 200,000 in album sales, and has millions of rabid fans who follow her every move on social media. Last September she released her fourth album, Skin & Earth, arguably her best – and best received – to date.

Advertisement

Rhye – Feb. 27 at Union Transfer

An assortment of emotive piano keys, physical percussion, buzzing analog synths, and expansive vocals has Rhye finding humanity in musicality. Driven by this approach, the group quietly transformed into a phenomenon with the arrival of their 2013 debut, Woman. Spearheaded by the supremely talented Michael Milosh, the Canadian singer set the music world abuzz with ambiguous imagery, sophisticatedly sensual music videos, and his distinctive falsetto. After a four year wait, earlier this month Rhye delivered a follow-up entitled Blood.

Tyler Childers – Feb. 27 at World Café Live - Downstairs

Like many great Southern storytellers, singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has fallen in love with a place. The people, landmarks and legendary moments from his childhood home of Lawrence County, Kentucky, populate the 10 songs in his formidable debut, Purgatory, an album that’s simultaneously modern and as ancient as the Appalachian Mountains in which events unfold. The blast of pure Americana is a semiautobiographical sketch of Childers’ growth from wayward youth to happily married man, told in the tradition of a Southern gothic novel with a classic noir antihero who may just be irredeemable.

Zeshan B – Feb. 27 at World Café Live – Upstairs

Virtuoso vocalist Zeshan B is widely being recognized as one of the most unique singers to come out of Chicago. Blending the hard-driving rhythms and horn heavy sounds of 60s and 70s soul with the angsty scats and vocal stylings of early Indo-Pakistani film and folk music, he has created an entirely new genre that is his very own, describing it as “brown-skinned soul.” It’s unlike anything else out there right now, and will absolutely captivate in a live setting.

The Mowgli’s – Feb. 28 at The Foundry

Four kids from the San Fernando Valley and a couple of Midwesterners make The Mowgli’s a quintessential California band. Inspired by the magnetism of San Francisco, the grind of Los Angeles and the serenity of the Big Sur Coast, their songs are a joyous revival of rock n’ roll, a twisting indie-folk dance and heartfelt protest ballads. Sliding from indie pop to country and a host of genres in between, the band evokes modern artists such as Fun., Grouplove and Edward Sharpe And the Magnetic Zeros, whilehaving their roots in the music of Neil Young, The Byrds and The Beach Boys.

The Wind and The Wave – Feb. 28 at Johnny Brenda’s

Four years ago, The Wind and The Wave, a duo from Austin, Tex, quietly released one of the best albums of 2014. From The Wreckage glowed with a rootsy golden tone that encompassed everything from indie-folk, to alt-country to blues-rock to Southern psychedelia. Its creators, touring musician turned songwriter and producer Dwight Baker and singer-songwriter Patty Lynn, began making music together on a lark, never dreaming anything would come of it. Now, with their just released third album, Human Beings Let You Down, it’s clear that the “lark” is something much, much more.

Vista Kicks – March 2 at Kung Fu Necktie

Four lifelong friends from Northern California grow up obsessed with the sounds of AC/DC, The Beatles, Black Sabbath, The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson. Living within a block of each other since kindergarten, they began playing anywhere and everywhere with a stage by the age of 16, taking over supper clubs, parties, and backyard barbecues. Vista Kicks sounds a lot like many other local bands doing well, until you mix in their 2016 song “Make It Real” exploding on streaming services, leading the guys to shelve college ambitions for the rock and roll lifestyle, which they term “booty shaking rock and roll” to be specific.