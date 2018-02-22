EAT & DRINK: You won’t want to miss these tasty events

From foodie fundraisers to a vintner’s dinner, mark your calendar. You won’t want to miss these events.

It’s Girl Scout cookie time! We all have our favorites, but have you ever paired them with wine? Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford is doing just that. Tickets, $15, are still available for tastings March 2, 4, 9, 10 and 11. http://www.pennswoodsevents.com/wine-and-girl-scout-cookie-pairings.html

Sample more than 200 beers at the 12th Annual Philly Craft Beer Festival at The Navy Yard Saturday, March 3. USA Today calls it one of the “Top 20 Beer Festivals in America.” Tickets cost $75 for the VIP session, starting at 12:30 p.m. General admission, $46, opens at 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget to drop off toiletry donations for the Committee to Benefit the Children. http://phillycraftbeerfest.com/

“Oh, what a night!” Also on March 3, groove to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Imperial’s Catering in Trappe. The dinner show features tribute band Lights Out. Tickets: $45, BYOB. http://www.imperialscatering.com/events_shows__ticket_sales

Advertisement

“Dine out for a good cause” during King of Prussia Restaurant Week Monday, March 5 to Sunday, March 11. Enjoy a prix-fixe lunch for $10 to $20 or dinner from $20 to $40 with a portion of the proceeds supporting Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s KOP Specialty Care Center. https://visitkop.com/DineKOP/

Love flower-pot bread? Learn how it’s done and more during a bread-making workshop at Terrain in Glen Mills Wednesday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $65, BYOB. https://www.shopterrain.com/glen-mills-restaurant/

“Savor the delicacies of the Main Line’s best restaurants” while helping The Emergency Aid of Pennsylvania Foundation at the 10th Annual Taste of the Main Line Thursday, March 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Radnor Financial Center. Tickets: $50 in advance, $55 at the door. http://www.tasteofthemainline.com/

Enjoy The Vintner’s Table, “an intimate, educational wine-pairing dinner” at Chaddsford Winery Friday, March 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It’s part of a series of five-course meals from area chefs and caterers with seating limited to 18 people. Tickets: $75. https://www.chaddsford.com/pages/the-vintners-table-1

How about a good “Food Fight”? Also on March 9, chefs compete at the Downingtown Country Club to benefit Team CMMD, Dr. Christine Meyer’s nonprofit fighting cancer in the community. Tickets: $150. https://teamcmmd.org/project/food-fight/

On Friday, March 16, head to The Underground at Round Guys Brewing Company in Lansdale for a special Charity Concert benefitting the Eagles Autism Challenge. Tickets: $20 online or at the door. http://underground.roundguysbrewery.com/

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, make your own rainbow pizza at Davio’s Kids in the Kitchen cooking class Sunday, March 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. in King of Prussia. Pay $35 per child; accompanying adults are free. https://davios.com/kop/events/kids-kitchen-cooking-class

Indulge in Sweet Charity Monday, March 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Whitford Country Club in Exton. Area pastry chefs compete to raise money for the Chester County Community Foundation. Tickets: $125 or $85 for age 39 and under. https://chescocf.org/events/sweet-charity/

Finally, Wyebrook Farm in Honey Brook announced it won’t be reopening the market and restaurant this year, but will host its annual music festival on Saturday, April 28. Tickets: $30 in advance or $40 at the gate; children under 12 are free. http://wyebrookfarm.com/