Citadel announces title sponsorship of new Country Music Festival in Chester County

Exton-based Citadel today announced its title sponsorship of a new, three-day country music festival coming to Chester County’s Brandywine Valley Aug. 24-26.

Citadel Country Spirit USA, being held at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore, and will feature more than 20 country music artists on two stages, including three top headliners.

Hosted by the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB), thousands of fans from across the nation are projected to attend. The venue has a capacity of 15,000 daily.

“Citadel is proud to be the title sponsor of what will be an incredible event for our community,” said Jeff March, president and CEO, Citadel. “To be involved in an extraordinary celebration that will increase awareness of our local area and drive thousands to explore what it offers is a privilege for Citadel. We look forward to showing the Brandywine Valley more Citadel Class Service.”

Citadel Country Spirit USA comes to Chester County from the producer of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival, which will celebrate its fifth annual event in June 2018.

“It’s an honor to welcome Citadel as our title sponsor and exclusive financial institution partner,” said Alan Jacoby, executive producer, Impact Entertainment. “Citadel has a renowned 80-year history and a genuine commitment to the community -- an ideal partner for expanding our country music portfolio to the East Coast.”

In addition to Citadel and the Chester County CVB, sponsors to date include: Barefoot; Proximo Spirits, Inc., best known for importing and distributing Jose Cuervo; and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.,.

According to data compiled for the Chester County CVB, 52 percent of festival attendees come from outside the county representing a boon to the local tourism industry. It’s anticipated that hotels within a 20-mile radius will sell out for the weekend and that local businesses will experience 20-30 percent increased sales in the days before, during and after the festival.

In accord with Citadel’s philosophy of giving back and to perpetuate the legacy of Citadel Palooza, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. CHOP was the beneficiary of Citadel Palooza, a benefit concert event held last year.

Headliners will be announced in March. Tickets will go on sale shortly thereafter. For ticket updates, check www.countryspiritusa.com.