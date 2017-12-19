ON STAGE: Percussion show comes to Philadelphia’s Merriam Theater ‘for a STOMP’ing good time’

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KIMMEL CENTER

STOMP will make some noise at the Merriam Theater next week. Billed as an “international percussion sensation,” the production will be on stage Dec. 26 through 31.

“What better time to keep the holiday fun rolling than by gathering with family and friends at the Merriam Theater for a STOMP’ing good time,” Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center

for the Performing Arts, said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a better way to close out the year than with this thrilling and endlessly entertaining international favorite!”

Both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of STOMP’s percussionists.

The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” co-founder/director Luke Cresswell said in press release. A unique combination of percussion, movement, and visual comedy, synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra; eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps — to fill the stage with a unique act.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by calling (215) 731-3333, online at kimmelcenter.org, or at the Kimmel Center Box Office.

