EAT & DRINK: Give yourself the gift of an evening out this holiday season!

Chef Simone Calonaci, from Florence, Italy, is the new chef at Gyspy Saloon. PHOTO COURTESY OF Dish Public Relations

Take a break ... area restaurants are dishing out plenty of things to enjoy.

Conshy Girls Restaurant Group celebrates in style with specials at Gypsy Saloon and Stella Blu in West Conshohocken, Gypsy Blu in Ambler and Southern Cross Kitchen in Conshohocken. Also at Gypsy Blu and Southern Cross Kitchen, kids can ring in 2018 when the clock strikes 6 p.m. with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. Ring http://www.conshygirls.com/

And Gypsy Saloon welcomes a new chef: Simone Calonaci, a Florence, Italy-native who “brings 20 years of experience in Tuscan cuisine.” Try his homemade Italian ragu, grilled octopus or spaghetti carbonara. http://www.gypsysaloon.com/

It’s the first holiday season for Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden in Exton, which will be open Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, reserve your table for a three-course prix fixe dinner with champagne toast, $75, plus an optional $35 wine pairing. Or head to The Beer Garden for hors d’oeuvres, an open craft-beer bar, wine, cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight, $75.

Advertisement

Then on New Year’s Day, enjoy Suburban’s first annual Pajama Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. http://www.suburbanbg.com/

Normandy Farm in Whitpain offers a four-course prix fixe dinner at The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant Christmas Eve from 4 to 9 p.m. Prices range from $43.95 to $56.95. On New Year’s Eve, savor five courses and a champagne toast for $81.18. Staying in? Pick up a farm-fresh dessert like bourbon pecan pie or chef Sam’s holiday pumpkin cheesecake. http://www.normandyfarm.com

In other food news

It’s cookie time! The Wayne Art Center hosts a “Holiday Cookie Tin” family culinary workshop Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. It costs $35 for one adult and one child, $25 each additional child. http://www.wayneart.org/events/513/family-culinary-workshop-holiday-cookie-tin/

Also on Dec. 16, Ballet 180 invites you to Nutcracker Sweets, “a fun and fresh take on the classic story,” combining dance and delicious desserts. Choose from two performances at Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr - 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $35. http://www.ballet180.org/performances/

“Sip and Shop” at Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery in Kennett Square Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. Find local handmade goods and, of course, award-winning wine. https://www.galerestate.com/winery-events-teajg

Love gingerbread?

Check out the Gingerbread Competition & Display at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska now until Jan. 6. It’s free during regular shopping hours. Closed Christmas. http://www.peddlersvillage.com/

Lending a hand

Finally, Cornerstone restaurant and market in Wayne continues to raise money for Sonoma Strong, helping families and farmers in fire-ravaged Sonoma County and California’s North Bay area. At last check, organizers were $10,000 shy of their $50,000 goal. www.cornerstonewayne.com/product/sonoma-strong-donations/