CONCERT HIGHLIGHTS: Wolf Parade, Stone Foxes and Kaleo among next week’s best music bets

SOUNDCHECK Listen to these tunes: Truckfighters – “Desert Cruiser” The Stone Foxes – “Stomp” The Main Squeeze – “Only Time” Kaleo – “Way Down We Go” The Weeks – “Bottle Rocket” Wolf Parade – “You’re Dreaming” Judah & the Lion – “Suit and Jacket”

Welcome to “Seven in Seven,’ where each Friday we take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. Whether your musical tastes are rock and roll, jazz, heavy metal, singer-songwriter or indie, there’ll always be something to check out in the coming days.

Here are seven of the best for the week beginning Oct. 15:

Truckfighters – Oct. 15 at Voltage Lounge

If you are like groovy, stoner-influenced, progressive and melodic hard rock you probably know about Truckfighters already. The Swedish outfit has been dubbed, “The best that ever existed” by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. That might be a bit of hyperbole, but with a long tradition of blending big riffs, dynamism and intricate songwriting; it’s easy to see how one can get swept up in making such a proclamation.

The Stone Foxes – Oct. 15 at Johnny Brenda’s

The core of any rock band worth their salt is a deep respect for the fundamentals – a feel that’s reminiscent of some gold old scare-the-parents, back country, wild juke joint stylings – and an abiding drive to carve out one’s own unique territory. The friction between these impulses is where good things happen, and it’s the place San Francisco’s The Stone Foxes have proudly built their foundation. Their raw blend of blues and rock is an undiluted affirmation for anyone insisting the rock and roll is dead.

The Main Squeeze – Oct. 17 at Underground Arts

After forming in 2010 at Indiana University, The Main Squeeze began selling out clubs to frenzied college students in just a few short months. Their captivating live performances have since earned them a devoted national following and even caught the interest of legendary producer, Randy Jackson, who produced their 2015 album Mind Your Head. Now based in Los Angeles, the five-piece funk unit this year released the record Without a Sound, which includes a much sharper focus on their unique blend of hip-hop, soul, funk and rock.

Kaleo – Oct. 18 at The Tower Theater

Every story has two sides, and that adage is certainly true for Kaleo, the four-piece indie band from Iceland who now call the States home. Maybe it’s a split upbringing; the isolated heritage that results from coming of age in Iceland has paired with the fresh inspiration of moving to America, and the band has built a sound to match the disparate landscapes. A gorgeous and raucous blend of rock, folk and blues, Kaleo’s major label debut embodies that very spirit of duality, indicated in its title of A/B. The album showcases the band’s multi-layered dynamics and ability to play different genres with equal skill.

The Weeks – Oct. 18 at MilkBoy

High-energy, rowdy, raucous, longhair Mississippi glam rock; that’s the best way to describe the sound of Easy, The Week’s long-awaited follow-up to their breakthrough album, 2013’s Dear Bo Jackson. Recorded at the legendary Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tenn., a place filled with the ghosts – and gear – of the Replacements, ZZ Top, and Big Star, all of whom traveled to the space to create their own landmark albums, Easy finds the band doubling down on a mix of groove, grit, and guitars. It’s swaggering and sharply-focused, shining new light on a band of brothers who, although still in their mid-20s, have already logged a decade’s worth of sweaty gigs together.

Wolf Parade – Oct. 19 at Union Transfer

Earlier this month saw the long overdue release of Wolf Parade’s first new album in seven years, Cry Cry Cry. It’s a thunderous effort, full of soaring choruses, rousing anthems, sprawling guitars and chaotic keys that make up the Montreal indie outfit are proudly on display. Last year ended a five-year live hiatus from the group, scheduling multi-night residencies that May in New York, London, and Toronto to support of Apologies to the Queen Mary, the reissue of their classic, Sub Pop debut. Following a September tour supporting fellow Canadians Arcade Fire, Wolf Parade is back where they shine the most, headlining in intimate settings.

Judah & the Lion – Oct. 21 at The Theatre of Living Arts

Years before forming one of Nashville’s most genre-bending bands, the members of Judah & the Lion grew up in separate corners of the country, listening to every type of music that came their way. They loved it all; from the twang of folk, the beat of hip-hop, the drive of rock and roll, the punch of pop. Later, after college brought all four musicians to Tennessee, it only made sense to combine those different backgrounds – and different sounds – together. The result is a wide-ranging sonic spectrum, with fuzz bass, hip-hop percussion, distorted banjo riffs, and super-size melodies all stirred into the same mixing pot.