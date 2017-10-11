Engage with the artists during Delaware County Studio Tour

“Farmhouse” by Chris Macan. Color infrared photograph. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Did you know there are 59 artists in Delaware County?

There’s probably even more than that, but that’s how many will be featured during the second annual Delaware County Studio Tour Oct. 21-22. The tour’s mission is to promote regional artists and contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of the area by presenting original artwork.

Oh wow. Where does the tour start?

Because it’s self-guided, you should probably begin with the studios closest to you. The tour features 19 studios in all. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Is there any cost involved?

The tour is free, but if be prepared if you see some local artwork that you have to have. All studios will have the capability to accept credit cards as payment.

Also, each of the artists has created a unique “County Collector,” an original 6x6-inch artwork, priced at $75 during the duration of the studio tour. It’s a while-supplies-last thing.

Is there a tour map, so I can plan it out?

For maps, Frequently Asked Questions, a list of the artists and directions, go to www.delawarecountystudiotour.com.

What if it rains?

Bring rain gear because the tour is on rain or shine.

​Are the studios handicap-accessible?

Service dogs are welcome; in general, parking should be able to accommodate vans; and studios will be marked with the appropriate logo if it’s wheelchair accessible.