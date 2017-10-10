MINECRAFT FANS: Build Battles, VR, a costume contest, YouTubers and more at Minefaire. Event is held at the Philadelphia Expo Center

SUBMITTED PHOTO Console gaming is just one of the ways to experience Minecraft at the Minefaire fan experience.

If you’re a superfan of Minecraft, you’ve got to be there.

Minefaire, an official Minecraft fan experience, returns Oct. 14-15 to the region where it was created. Earlier this year Minefaire was held in Houston, Charlotte and Washington DC. Did you know that guinnessworldrecords.com says last year’s Minefaire held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center set a Guinness World Record for largest convention for a single video game?

Minecraft is the virtual game where you build new worlds, block by block, by mining the resources you find.

“It’s not just a game,” Minefaire cofounder Gabe Young said in a press release. “While you’re making dinner and your kids are playing Minecraft, they’re experiencing the huge educational and inspirational aspects that are driving them to become an engineer or an architect — to think really, really big.”

Chad Collins, one of the Bucks County fathers who founded Minefaire, also had a statement: “Minefaire is a chance for parents to connect with their kids through their favorite game and have a blast. We were determined to create a one-of-a-kind Minecraft experience you won’t find at home.”

So how big is Minecraft?

The Minefaire folks tell us that Minecraft is the second best-selling stand-alone video game of all time, with more than 122 million units sold. That’s second only to Tetris.

Where is Minefaire being held?

Halls A and B of the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Upper Providence. That’s 150,000 square feet of all things Minecraft. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.

Give me a summary of what’s going to be there.

A Mineplex with more than 45 original free-to-play games for varying skill levels (and 10 million players); Minecraft Virtual Reality Experiences; live performances on four “mega-stages;” a Minecraft costume contest; meet and greets with Minecraft YouTube stars; Build Battles for both kids and adults; a Learning Lab with official Minecraft mentors and educators that are using Minecraft in local classrooms; and new, rare and custom Minecraft items.

What’s the admission price?

All-inclusive tickets start at $29.50, free for ages 2 and under.

Please tell me there’s a website.

www.minefaire.com.