WEEKEND FUN GRAB BAG: Fall Festival at Morris Arboretum, Apple Festival in Limerick, musical Oktoberfest in Trappe and much more

A Minion scarecrow during the Fall Festival at the Morris Arboretum. PHOTO BY ARNOLD WINKLER

Modern art

Brandywine River Museum of Art: Opening Oct. 7 are the exhibitions “Dylan Gauthier: highwatermarks” (on view through Jan. 7) and “Ana Vizcarra Rankin: time/scale” (on view through Nov. 5) at 1 Hoffman’s Mill Road, Chadds Ford. “Highwatermarks” is an immersive video and sound installation drawn from Gauthier’s year-long residency with the Brandywine River Museum of Art. The “pop-up” “time/scale” displays large-scale paintings and hand-crafted collages of astronomical constellations and world maps, reflecting on themes of space, time and correlation, and creating dialog on humanity, globalization, migration and scientific exploration. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Admission is $18, $15 for seniors 65+, $6 for students and children ages 6 and up. Call (610) 388-2700 or visit www.brandywinemuseum.org.

Antiques on the Main Line

Cabrini University: The opening night party is 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 for the Main Line Antique Show, a benefit for Surrey Services for Seniors. The show continues 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at 610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor. Get more information at (484) 580-9609 or www.mainlineantiquesshow.com.

Step it up

Elmwood Park Zoo: RSVP holds their 12th annual Run Wild 5K Run & 1 Mile Animal Safari Walk Oct. 15 at the zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with events starting at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Pre-register at www.runtheday.com/register/detail/run-wild-1 or call Mo at (610) 834-1040, ext. 30. Fees are $30, $15 for youths 7-19, and include zoo admission.

Penn Valley Church: Telford Fire Company’s Feel the Burn 5K starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Pets and strollers are welcome and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $25. Awards for the top overall male and female finishers and top finishers in different age categories will be presented at 10. A portion of the proceeds goes to The Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The church is at 320 N. Third St., Telford. Visit www.pretzelcitysports.com.

Upper Salford Park: Garden of Health Inc., a Montgomery County food bank, is hosting their first-ever Be a Hero Walk Oct. 14 in the park off of Salford Station Road. The four-mile walk is superhero themed, and everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero. There is no registration fee, but donations are requested. Everyone must register and have a signed liability waiver to be able to participate, even young children being pushed in a stroller. Children’s activities include face painting, pumpkin decorating, crafts and more. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-hero-walk-tickets-36519003322.

Appalachian Brewing Co.: Collegeville Fire Company’s sixth annual Hero Run 5K starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the parking lot of ABC, Third Avenue and Chestnut Street, Collegeville. Register at www.collegevillefire.org.

Fall festivities

Newlin Grist Mill: The Fall Harvest Festival is held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, with more than two dozen different demonstrations of blacksmithing, open-hearth cooking and Native American skills. Listen to music by the Colonial Revelers, learn colonial dancing, take in performances by Tuckers’ Tales Puppet Theatre and participate in pumpkin painting and hayrides. Parking is $5 per car. The site is at 219 S. Cheney Road, Glen Mills. Call (610) 459-2359.

Morris Arboretum: The annual Fall Festival returns 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Activities include scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, apple tasting, teen Lego group ColonialLUG, a Scarecrow Walk and animals from Elmwood Park Zoo. Some activities require an additional fee. Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania is at 100 E. Northwestern Ave. Philadelphia. Go to www.morrisarboretum.org.

Skippack Village: The village-wide Skippack Days arts and crafts show is held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Enjoy jewelry, candles, food, shopping and live entertainment. The village is along Route 73, Skippack Township.

Ambler Oktoberfest: Ambler Main Street presents the 26th annual Oktoberfest 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Restaurants and businesses will have special offerings all day, and more than 90 vendors and 10 food trucks will line Butler Avenue and the side streets. Enjoy kids rides, a beer garden, musical performances on two stages.

Mennonite Heritage Center: The 44th annual Apple Butter Frolic runs 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7. Park at Indian Valley Middle School, 130 Maple Ave., Lower Salford, and take the shuttle to the Frolic. Admission is $8, $2 for children 6-12. See a detailed schedule at http://mhep.org/events/apple-butter-frolic.

Chinatown Philadelphia: A Yeshi Night Market, with food, music, entertainment and more, takes place 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 12. Check it out on 10th Street between Arch and Vine streets, and Race Street from Ninth to 11th streets, Philadelphia. Learn more at http://yeshinightmarket.com/event-details.

St. David’s Church: The 166th annual Country Fair & Auction takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at 763 Valley Forge Road, Wayne. Activities include a balloon artist, pony rides, games, a moon bounce, food, a flea market, an auction and more. Visit www.stdavidschurch.org/country-fair.

St. James Lutheran Church: The second annual Apple Festival opens at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 with a flea market at the church, Swamp Pike and 93 Kugler Road, Limerick. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy children’s games, a moon bounce, tractor rides, baked goods, face painting, apple and fall treats, and a variety of crafts. Lunch options include homemade chili and sloppy joes. The festival will also feature a special lemonade stand raising funds for Spring-Ford eighth-grader Corrine Hare, who is battling cancer. For more information call (610) 287-7231 or check out www.stjameslimerick.com.

Kiwanis Club of Phoenixville Community Day: Community Day runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 in Reeves Park. It includes children’s games and activities, food vendors, entertainment at the bandshell, local fire company trucks and equipment on Main Street between Second and Third avenues and more. The rain date is Oct. 14.

North Wales Community Day/St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Oktoberfest: The concurrent North Wales events are scheduled for Oct. 7. Community Day is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street and in Weingartner Park. Among the highlights are a pie eating contest, a talent show, a military salute, food and craft vendors, music and more. St. Peter’s Oktoberfest is held 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the church at 211 S. Main St., North Wales. Check out food and drink, live music, a silent auction Items and a 50-50 raffle, a bounce house, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, home brew tasting and more. Admission is free.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: The church at 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, holds an Apple Festival, with food, entertainment, an Art Bus, model train displays, children’s activities and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Get more information at http://stpaulsdouglassville.com/apple-festival.

Concert highlights

Community Music School: “Pop, Rock & Brews,” a musical Oktoberfest will be held 7:30 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 from 7:30-11 p.m. at 775 W. Main St., Trappe. Performing at this benefit for CMS will be Just for Kicks, Breaking Blonde and Justin Pasquine. Beer and pizza will be available for purchase. For tickets, see www.cmsmusic.org.

Imperial’s Catering: Kategory 5 performs a set of music from the ‘70s and ‘80s Oct. 7 at 40 E. First Ave., Trappe. Dinner is served at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. Call (610) 724-0401

Upper Darby Performing Arts Center: An Oldies Night concert with Bobby Rydell, Lou Christie and the First Ladies of Rock & Soul, backed by a nine-piece band, starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill. Tickets are $40, $35 for veterans. Call (610) 222-1189 or visit www.udpac.org.

Food, wine

Berks County Wine Trail: An Artisan Cheese & Wine Pairing Weekend takes place noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 7-8. Tickets and the complete menu of wines and cheeses are available at www.berkscountywinetrail.com/events.

Rivercrest Golf Club: “A Night for Conservation Dinner” to benefit the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy will be held 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at 100 Rivercrest Drive, Phoenixville. The evening includes a cocktail reception, live music, silent auction, a wine ring toss, buffet dinner and cash bar. Tickets are $75, $550 for a table of eight. Visit www.perkiomenwatershed.org.

Bellevue State Park: The 14th annual Vendemmia Da Vinci Wine & Food Festival takes place 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the park’s Figure 8 Barn. The park is off the Marsh Road exit of Route 95, Wilmington, Del. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the gate. Learn more at (877) 731-5790 or www.societadavinvi.com.

Comedy show

Reactors Comedy Club: The one year anniversary of the club at 1110 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, is celebrated with shows featuring Tony Deyo and Belynda Cleare at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets are $20. Call (267) 374-0732 or visit www.reactorscomedyclub.com.