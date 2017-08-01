Ready for the fair? Your local 4-H fair at a glance

Natalie Suplick arrives at the Delaware County 4-H Summer Fair with a Dorset/Hampshire cross lamb.

The 4-H Fair is the culmination of the project year for 4-H members.

It’s where you can see the skills of youths 8-18 in the handling and care of farm animals, including dairy cows, breeding sheep and market lambs, swine, goats and horses during the fair’s animal shows. In addition to the live animal shows, 4-H youth will display arts, crafts, service projects, plant science, rocketry, robotics, pet care, photography, sewing, citizenship/leadership, food and nutrition, wildlife, vegetables and plants and other general exhibits.

★The Chester County 4-H Fair is held Aug. 7-12 at the Romano 4-H Center, Route 322, Honey Brook. The tabletop exhibits open at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 and will remain on display throughout the week. Free tours will be provided for the public 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8-9. Call Toni at (610) 696-3500 to schedule a guided tour in advance. A livestock sale of beef, sheep and swine highlight the animal events on Aug. 9, starting at 5 p.m. Fair week wraps up with the 4-H Horse Show on Aug. 12. Visit http://extension.psu.edu/4-h/counties/chester/4-h-fair-chester-county for a complete fair schedule, brochure and catalog.

★The Montgomery County 4-H presents the “Farm, Home and Youth Fair” 4 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Montgomery County 4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Road, Creamery, Skippack Township. Among the highlights are a fabric sale, demonstrations, contests, games, music, an Open Pet Show and food, including the “World’s Largest Sausage Patty.” Refer to http://extension.psu.edu/4-h/counties/montgomery/montgomery-county-4-h-fair.

★The 69th Middletown Grange Fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds at 576 Penns Park Road, Wrightstown. Parking is $10, $5 on Sunday $5. Visit www.middletowngrangefair.org.

★ The Delaware County 4-H Summer Fair marks 29 years of 4-H educational programs at the Garrett Williamson Foundation property at 395 Bishop Hollow Road in Newtown Square. Highlights include hay rides and food specialties from DiStefano Catering and traditional fair food offered by the various clubs. Poultry judging starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and the fair runs 1 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 (horse show and other live animal shows) and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Call (610) 690-2655 or go to http://extension.psu.edu/4-h/counties/delaware/4-h-summer-fair.